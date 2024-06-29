Lions Issued Warning Over Veteran DE With Injury History

The Detroit Lions have been seeking a consistent pass rusher to put alongside Aidan Hutchinson, and this offseason signed veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport to fill that need.

But Davenport’s injury history could leave the team with an even bigger question mark, an analyst warns.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy broke down Detroit’s defensive roster, noting that there’s a good deal of uncertainty about what Davenport will be able to bring to the field — and whether he can stay healthy enough to remain on it all season.

“A talented but oft-injured defensive end, signed to a one-year deal. If he can stay healthy, Davenport can be a high-win-rate player opposite Hutchinson who can also defend the run. But that’s a big ask, considering his history,” Pouncy wrote.

Marcus Davenport’s Dedication Questioned Last Season

Davenport has dealt with a number of injuries over the course of his six-year NFL career, being limited to just four games last season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Davenport’s recovery took longer than expected last season, leading KSTP-TV reporter Darren Wolfson to question his commitment to returning to the field.

“I would’ve told you two weeks ago the Vikings thought he’d be back by now. They haven’t even announced they’re opening the window, so it’s just a weird situation,” Wolfson said in an appearance on SKOR North’s Mackey & Judd. “He’s absolutely out of the walking boot. He’s been out of the walking boot for the better part of 10 to 14 days, if not longer. For sure like 10 to 14. But I’m just telling you, the player, he has to want it. So if you want to read between those lines, do whatever you want. But there are questions about the player’s want there. But hopefully, maybe, something clicks and maybe they can open up the window before the year is over.”

Davenport has 149 career tackles and 23.5 sacks over the course of his career, with the high point coming in the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints where he registered 9.5 sacks and 39 total tackles.

Aidan Hutchinson Aiming to Improve

The Lions will likely continue to lean on Hutchinson, who has become a breakout star during his two seasons in Detroit. The 23-year-old edge rusher earned a Pro Bowl nod last season, making 11.5 sacks with 36 total tackles and 7 pass defenses.

Hutchinson has some big plans for the coming year, telling Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit that he believes this is the year the team breaks through. The Lions had one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2023 but fell short of the Super Bowl, blowing a 17-point lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Hutchinson said he believes the team can get over the final hurdle in 2024.

“I feel like it’s the year. With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year,” Hutchinson said. “You know, honestly, from this year on, every year is the year, with the guys that we have. I hope that we’re going to sustain this success for a long time.”