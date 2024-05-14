Lions Urged to Sign Veteran WR With ‘Game-Breaking’ Speed

While the Lions did trade for receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones last year, the report noted they could still use more options behind top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown .

The report noted that the Lions lost a proven target with the departure of Josh Reynolds this offseason, and have a “project” 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams . Though he has shown flashes of strong play, Williams missed the majority of his rookie season while rehabbing an injury and missed the first four games of the 2023 season while serving a gambling suspension. His role in the offense remains a question mark heading into his third season.

“However, some receiver insurance wouldn’t hurt,” the report noted. “Though he played sparingly for Cleveland last season, Marquise Goodwin still possesses game-changing speed. He’d provide value as a fourth or fifth situational target.”

The 33-year-old Goodwin, who competed in the long jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics, entered the NFL in 2013 as a draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. He made 19 catches for 3,090 yards and 18 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons but has also struggled with injuries and inconsistent play for stretches.

The Lions have already added more depth to the wide receiver room with a player who stood out at rookie minicamp, the NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported on X.

“Former #AZCardinals WR Kaden Davis is signing with the Lions after attending rookie camp on a tryout basis, per his agent @seanstellato,” Garofolo reported. “Davis, who had eight catches and a TD last preseason, was on Arizona’s practice squad last season and was active for one game as well.”

Lions Locked Down Top Receiver

While the Lions may need more help at the bottom of the receiver depth chart, the team is solidified at the top after signing St. Brown to a massive contract extension this offseason. The two sides agreed on a four-year extension worth more than $120 million in new money including $77 million in total guarantees, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

St. Brown spoke out ahead of last month’s NFL Draft, saying it’s been a surreal journey coming to Detroit and watching the team rise from the depths of the conference to become Super Bowl contenders. St. Brown played a major role in that rise and in last season’s run to the NFC Championship game.