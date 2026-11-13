Lions Urged to Target $104 Million CB as Last-Minute Move

The cornerback market appeared to be pretty dry for the Detroit Lions at the NFL trade deadline. But that’s not necessarily the case on the veteran free agent market.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton ranked the top 10 veteran free agents still available for a contender aiming to make a Super Bowl run. Morton named the Lions one of the two best fits for 30-year-old cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“Washington released Lattimore before free agency this past offseason. He hasn’t signed with a club this year, but the 30-year-old could provide depth for cornerback-needy teams,” wrote Morton.

“Some speculated that the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions would try to trade for cornerbacks before the deadline. Neither team acquired one. Lattimore could be a solid in-season acquisition for either club.”

Lattimore has made four Pro Bowls over his NFL career. According to Spotrac, he has earned about $104.7 million in the league.

The veteran tore his ACL in Week 9 last season, which was his final game with the Washington Commanders.

Why Marshon Lattimore Could Fit With Lions

Of all the NFL trade deadline moves Monday and Tuesday, none of them involved a cornerback. Whether the Lions were seriously considering a significant addition at the position is debatable, but there didn’t appear to be much available anyway.

So, instead of a trade deadline deal, the Lions could pursue Lattimore. The cornerback hasn’t played this season, which could make him a cheap addition potentially even on the practice squad.

Lattimore could get acclimated back to the NFL on the practice squad and then be ready for the stretch run of the season.

Last year, Lattimore posted seven pass defenses and one interception in nine games.

Before inking him to a deal, the Lions should ensure the cornerback is fully recovered from his ACL injury. He sustained that in early November 2025.

The Lions might also have to do their due diligence on Lattimore away from the field. ESPN’s John Keim reported in January the cornerback was arrested on a “possible charge of carrying a concealed weapon.”

Detroit doesn’t need another cornerback that has issues with the law.

Why Lattimore Might Not Be Best Addition for Lions

The veteran cornerback is a big name. But he’s not a slam dunk, have-to-acquire guy for the Lions.

If he was, then the team would have already signed him this offseason. Or another team would have, for that matter. Lattimore has been a free agent all summer and season.

His last Pro Bowl campaign was 2021. Lattimore arguably hasn’t been elite since then, which was five years ago.

Lattimore has also been injury prone. He hasn’t played a full season since 2021. That’s why the injury due diligence would be key for Detroit if the team pursued the cornerback.

But the Lions wouldn’t need Lattimore healthy for a full campaign. For the rest of this season, perhaps Lattimore could provide a boost on a short-term basis.

It’s at least worth considering.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Wednesday the team did consider things on the trade market before the deadline passed. Campbell, though, expressed a lot of confidence in the team’s current roster.

The Lions should only add Lattimore if they view him as someone who could continue to help the defense improve as it has over the past month.