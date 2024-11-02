Matthew Stafford’s Wife Turns Heads in Taylor Swift Costume After Criticizing Singer’s Impact

The wife of former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is attracting some attention for sharing some criticism on the impact Taylor Swift is having on the NFL — then dressing as the singer on Halloween.

Speaking on the latest episode of “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly Stafford said she’s grown tired of the attention that the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been getting.

“Now, I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever,” Stafford said. “But I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs’ coverage of it — actually the NFL’s coverage — of this budding relationship last year. And, can she do anything about that? No, she can’t.”

But despite her dislike of the way Swift has been covered during NFL broadcasts, Kelly Stafford remains a fan and she and her family paid tribute to the singer’s high-profile relationship on Halloween.

Kelly Stafford Thinks Taylor Swift ‘Outshines’ Games

Kelly Stafford admitted she felt “jealous” of the attention that Swift was getting at games, saying the singer sometimes outshined the actual games. Swift was featured regularly on broadcasts of Chiefs games during last season and the team’s run to the Super Bowl.

“It was a good business decision for the NFL but I almost felt like it was outshining the games,” Kelly Stafford said. “And that’s what bothered me. I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah maybe I let jealousy get the best of me.”

That jealousy hasn’t blunted Kelly Stafford’s own fandom. She and Matthew dressed up as Swift and Kelce from their famous visit to the U.S. Open for Halloween, while their daughters dressed up as Swift in her Eras Tour different outfits. Kelly Stafford shared a family picture on Instagram on Nov. 1.

Kelly Stafford’s Strong Ties to Detroit

Though Kelly and Matthew Stafford left Detroit after the 2021 trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams, they have kept close ties to the city and fans. In an open letter to fans shared before the Rams and Lions met in the season opener this year, Kelly Stafford said the move was very hard for her and the family.

“I would love to sit here and tell you I have no feelings for this place and it was easy to move on because I feel like that’s what is supposed to happen when you move, but I just can’t do it,” she wrote. “Detroit still has my heart, no matter how hard I tried to push it out, and sitting here reflecting, it’s starting to become a little more clear to me.”

Stafford also shared love for the city, writing that she admired their spirit of never giving up.

“This community has molded me in so many ways, and although I credit my incredible parents for instilling important core values in me, I credit Detroit for helping me to keep those values strong,” Stafford wrote. “It’s easy to do when you’re surrounded by the people who make up this city.”