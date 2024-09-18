Former Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Involved in Multiple Trade Ideas

The Los Angeles Rams have lost the first two games of their regular season, including their season opener to the Detroit Lions. Now, some fans and members of the media are discussing options for current Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford that could help both the Rams and other NFL teams in need of a vet. One interesting trade idea, in particular, comes from former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel and involves three teams: the Rams, the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins.

Trade Idea Has Matthew Stafford in Miami

Appearing in a September 18 segment on Fox Sports 1, Daniel suggested a three-way trade idea which would have the Carolina Panthers trade Bryce Young to the Rams, who would then trade Matthew Stafford to the Miami Dolphins. In turn, Carolina would pick up a second-round pick from Miami and third-round selection from the Rams. Got that?

In a feature about the trade pitch, published on September 18, Tim Weaver of Count on News 2 calls it an “interesting” and “blockbuster” idea.

“On some levels, it does make sense for all three teams involved,” he stated. “The Dolphins just placed Tua Tagovailoa on the injured reserve list, so he’ll be out at least the next four games.”

As for the Rams, he added, “Dealing Stafford now gives them fuel to rebuild as they have to deal with emerging threats like the Seattle Seahawks.”

On the Panthers’ end, Weaver said that while that “part of the deal sounds pretty sweet,” it’s likely “a little too much to hope for right now. Given how poorly Bryce Young played and how quickly they gave up on him the idea that he’d get a second and a third back in a trade seems like a stretch. They might be lucky to even get a single third or fourth-rounder for him right now.”

More Matthew Stafford Trade Pitches

On September 17, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky went on the Pat McAfee show and talked about Young. His trade idea involves the Rams taking Young, with Orlovsky stating that he “would encourage” the Panthers “just to trade him.”

He added, “If I were the Los Angeles Rams, I would probably make a call. This might be a situation now where Matthew is older, their team has been absolutely destroyed by injuries and their perspective on their season is very different right now. We’ve seen Baker (Mayfield), we’ve seen Geno (Smith), we’ve seen Sam Darnold now a little bit. Those guys have remade their careers, but they’re all at different places.”

Blaine Grisak of the Turf Show Times commented on that idea in a September 18 feature, shooting it down and stating that, “What the Rams do at quarterback when it comes to a succession plan for Matthew Stafford will certainly be discussed this season. With that said, a trade for Bryce Young doesn’t seem likely.”

One more trade idea has Stafford going to Las Vegas. Mina Kimes appeared on NFL Live on September 17 and talked about the Rams and Stafford.

“If [the Rams] were to make that decision, ok, what teams are we talking about,” Kimes said. “I’m going to pitch one to you guys. The Raiders? Watching them these first two weeks, that is a very good defense. Davante Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Brock Bowers looks like a dude. I’m just throwing it out there.”

Cameron Ellis of Just Blog Baby dug that idea, writing in a September 18 piece, “What a reasonable idea. I’m sorry Gardner Minshew but you are not Matt Stafford, and that’s just how life goes.”