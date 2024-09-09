Dan Campbell Makes Admission on Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions built a 14-point lead in their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. But it’s a mistake to count out Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Even as the Lions defense pressured Stafford and began to knock him around in the second half, he not only kept his team in the game but rallied the Rams to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Lions responded to force overtime and eventually won, 26-20. But after the contest, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell revealed one of the reasons why it’s so tough to keep Stafford down.

“It’s almost like you don’t want to hit him because I think when you hit him, he plays better,” Campbell told reporters in his postgame press conference. “He just continued to make plays.”

Stafford finished the game 34 of 49 for 317 passing yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Matthew Stafford Prevents Rams From Going Quietly

It appeared as though the Lions might run away from the Rams on Sunday Night Football when quarterback Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for a 52-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. That gave the Lions a 17-3 lead.

But behind Stafford’s big second half, the Rams scored the next 17 points to take a 3-point lead.

After Williams’ touchdown, Stafford led the Rams on three straight scoring drives. Los Angeles reached the end zone on two of those possessions while the third stalled at the 1-yard line, with the Rams settling for a field goal.

On those three drives, Stafford completed 15 of 16 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown.

It was an incredible second half hot streak for Stafford, but the Lions had enough answers on offense and defense to knock off the Rams for a second straight year at Ford Field.

Outside of those three drives, the Lions defense held Stafford to just 19 completions on 33 attempts. Goff was more efficient than Stafford, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt versus his 6.5.

In overtime, running back David Montgomery and the Lions offensive line dominated. Detroit called eight running plays on its march to the end zone to win the game.

Dan Campbell Also Raves About Rams HC Sean McVay

While Campbell made the unusual admission about defending Stafford, he was also complimentary of Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Campbell told the media that because of McVay and Stafford, he foresaw the matchup with the Rams being a close battle.

“I knew it was going to be a hard fought game. I did know that,” Campbell said. “Because I think this coach does a hell of a job. I do. I think Sean always puts together a good game plan.

“So I think those two guys are always going to give you a damn good chance to hang in there and have success.”

McVay’s game plan didn’t necessarily work. The Rams ended the first half with only 3 points. That was thanks in part to Stafford throwing an interception in the end zone with under 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

But the Rams kept battling, testing the Lions in their 2024 season opener.

Including the playoffs, Stafford is now 1-2 against his former team, which drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL draft.