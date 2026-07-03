Former Lions Star Spotted Arriving for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

The wait is finally over. The biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, is set to tie the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, in New York City today. The guest list for the grand wedding is expected to include approximately 1,000 people from the entertainment world and the NFL, along with their close friends and family.

Among the high-profile wedding guests is the former Detroit Lions quarterback and current Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, who was recently photographed in New York a day before the wedding. Other than the three-time Pro-Bowler, the San Francisco 49ers tight end, George Kittle, touched down in The Big Apple with his wife, Claire Kittle.

According to the People, the reigning NFL MVP and his wife, Kelly Stafford, will be in attendance when the Chiefs star and the Lover singer walk down the aisle, which is set to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Inside the 820,000-square-foot venue, the couple reportedly hosted a rehearsal dinner on Thursday night, which was attended by the couple’s close family members and friends. The main ceremony and the reception are reportedly taking place directly on the arena floor of the MSG, and it is going to be completely transformed for the special occasion.

Having played for the Lions and Rams, Stafford was never a teammate of Travis Kelce, leaving fans wondering about their friendship.

Matthew Stafford Shares a Longstanding Friendship With Travis Kelce

Matthew Stafford is one of the well-known guests from the NFL circle attending the lavish wedding party. He is attending the wedding because of his close personal friendship with the Chiefs’ TE for over a decade. They are both elite veterans and respected across the football community.

The Super Bowl-winning stars have been part of the same elite NFL circle for years, which is why they know each other well despite never sharing the same locker room.

And friendship goes beyond the football world. In May, Kelce reportedly celebrated his Bachelor’s party, which was attended by Stafford. The quarterback and the tight end were reportedly seen playing golf together at Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas, showing the personal connection they share beyond the gridiron.

In addition, Kelly Stafford also shares a good relationship with the Kelce brothers, as her brother, Chad Hall, once played with Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m going to go Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis; we actually go far back,” Kelly Stafford said in 2025, talking about her favorite NFL brothers. “My brother (Chad Hall) played with Jason in the Eagles, and so we got to know them a little bit.”

Besides the NFL MVP, the star-studded wedding is set to host several names from the NFL community.

Patrick Mahomes Leads Star-Studded NFL Guest List at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

Travis Kelce’s closest friend, both on and off the field, the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is the biggest football star attending the ceremony at the MSG alongside his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who has also become part of Taylor Swift’s inner circle and the high-profile NFL WAGs.

The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, is one of the main guests, while Travis Kelce’s teammate, Creed Humphrey, and fiancée Ana Demmer were also spotted in Manhattan for the wedding. Adding to that, the retired tight end Greg Olsen, former Eagles star Beau Allen, and Raiders TE Brock Bowers are among the names on the guest list.