Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Predicted to Hit Trade Block as Rams Reset

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was sent to the Los Angeles Rams in one of the biggest NFL trades in recent memory — and could be headed back to the trade block as the Rams look to reset.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Rams are exploring the idea of trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp, suggesting they would also entertain offers for Stafford given his uncertain future with the franchise and the team’s slow start to the season.

“The Rams have been taking a year-to-year approach to Stafford,” Florio wrote. “A 2024 revision to his contract, aimed at giving him security beyond this season, didn’t provide much. Retirement by Stafford or an offseason release or trade is very possible. Why not trade him now?”

Florio’s speculation coincides with “chatter” that the Rams could be in talks to send Stafford back to the NFC North, this time with one of Detroit’s chief rivals.

Trade Chatter Increasing on Matthew Stafford

Florio suggested earlier this month that the Rams could find a logical trade partner in the Minnesota Vikings, with Stafford an upgrade to Sam Darnold. Florio noted on Tuesday that there is now increasing chatter that the Vikings are considering the trade, though no confirmed reports.

Florio added that while there have been public reports that Kupp may be available for a trade, the relative quiet on Stafford may not necessarily be a bad sign.

“[The Rams] haven’t tried to create a trade market for Stafford,” Florio wrote. “Perhaps because Stafford would, if he’s willing to be traded, have one preferred destination. A 5-1 team where he knows the key coaches and the playbook and the organization is in position to contend for a Super Bowl berth.”

Jackson McIntire, an analyst with Pro Football Focus, added that it would make sense both for the Vikings to add Stafford and for Darnold to join the Rams.

“Honestly Stafford to the Vikings makes a lot more sense than people think,” McIntire shared in a post on X. “He’s an upgrade over Darnold + familiar with [Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s] offense, bridges into McCarthy, and raises the team’s ceiling this season. On the flip side, Darnold to the Rams makes a lot of sense for them.”

But others don’t see much logic in the trade rumor. SI.com noted that the Vikings already moved on from another veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins, because they wanted to get out from under his big contract. Stafford has a $46 million cap hit this season, which likely wouldn’t make sense for a team that just drafted J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future.

Lions Would Get Another Reunion With Former Quarterback

There would likely be plenty of intrigue in Detroit if Stafford were to be traded to the Vikings. The veteran quarterback had a big homecoming last year, traveling to Detroit to face the Lions in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Lions won that game to advance to the divisional round.

If the Rams were to trade Stafford to the Vikings, he would get a return trip to Detroit in the season finale in a game that could have major playoff implications. The Lions host the Vikings in Week 18.