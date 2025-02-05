Hi, Subscriber

Matthew Stafford Trade Talk Surfaces at Super Bowl

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being talked about at the Super Bowl.

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has one Super Bowl under his belt, and he could have been to the big game again this season, but the Rams fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. Now, it’s the offseason for the ex-Lions signal-caller, and he’s hungry for more.

However, Stafford’s future with the Rams is a bit in question. The Rams have already made moves to trade receiver Cooper Kupp, and more Los Angeles players could follow. Now, the Super Bowl is almost here, and Stafford is once again in the middle of trade conversations.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford ‘Could Be Available’

NFL analyst and expert Albert Breer is surprised that there isn’t more talk about Stafford being traded. He brought it up from New Orleans, during an appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” which is airing live from New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

“No one’s talking about the Matthew Stafford thing. I don’t understand it,” Breer said on the show. “I don’t understand why nobody’s talking about the idea that Stafford could be available, and if you’re another team, you’re probably calling the Rams.”

Patrick noted that he didn’t think many teams would have an interest in Stafford right now, but Breer said the Steelers should be a team that could want a quarterback with Super Bowl-winning experience.

Breer also talked about the deal between the Rams and Stafford, which took place last season that ended with Stafford getting a short-term raise for the 2024 season and no solid deal after that mark. Stafford is carrying a $49.6 million cap number in 2025. Los Angeles could save $27 million by trading him in after June 1 or $23 million before June 1.

“What if Matthew Stafford wants a market correction and says, what is it, seven or eight guys are making over $50 million?” Breer said. “I want $50 million. There’s just a lot of stuff there where if I’m another team I’m making that call.”

If Stafford and the Rams do part ways, hopefully it’s under better terms than when Kupp and the team broke up this week. In a post on social media platform X on February 3, Kupp said, “I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.”

Matthew Stafford Feels ‘Pretty Healthy’

Stafford’s stats were solid this past season. He played 16 games, threw 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions and had a 93.7 passer rating.

Stafford’s solid performance and his health are some key reasons why he wants to keep playing football. His family is a reason, too.

“I feel good, pretty healthy after the season, no surgeries and I just love competing,” Stafford told DJ Siddiqi in a February 5 interview for Forbes.

He added, “My family loves watching me play. They want me to keep playing. It’s a blessing to have that behind me and just love going out there and competing with the teammates that I have.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

