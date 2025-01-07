Lions Wide Receiver Shares News of Heartbreaking Tragedy

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. shared the heartbreaking news that his nephew was killed in a shooting in Florida.

In a January 6, 2025, post on X, Alexander wrote, “💔 Never been this crushed in my life,” along with a link to a news story from CBS News Miami about the tragedy.

According to CBS News Miami, 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was shot and killed in Florida City, on Saturday, January 4. Another child was hospitalized in the shooting.

Johvan Taylor Turned 13 in November & Played Football

Taylor’s family told Local 10 News he turned 13 in November and played football for the Florida City Razorbacks little league team.

“Just his personality, that smile, who he was as a person, very bold, outspoken, good child, good grades,’ family friend Cheryl Walker told the news station at a vigil. “He was over at my house everyday. I just wish he came last night, you know. It would’ve been a different situation.”

Taylor’s aunt, Jakilah Brady, added, “I’m just confused, I’m in shock, I don’t believe it. I feel like it’s all a dream. I just want him to wake up. … He was so happy, he lived a good life. He did not deserve nothing that happened to him, so if you know anything, please speak up.”

According to his family, Taylor was known to family and friends as “Woodah.”

“Woodah would do anything to help anybody so if y’all can do anything to help him, please we as a family, we as friends, as everybody we need closure,” Brady told CBS Miami. “We want closure, we want justice.”

The Shooting Remains Under Investigation, Police Say

According to Florida City Police, shots were fired into a group of children and Taylor and the other victim were caught in the cross fire. Taylor was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center with critical injuries and later died, Local 10 News reports.

Brady, Taylor’s aunt, told WSVN, “He was on the porch, he was eating, and that’s when, I guess, whoever did it just started shooting, and then he tried to run.”

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. near Northwest 13th Street and Sixth Avenue, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said the shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made. Police said in a statement that anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

Brady added in the interview with WSVN, “It’s not going to be all right until somebody speaks up, until we get justice, until we get the closure that we need for him, because once again, he did not deserve that. He wasn’t that type of child for somebody to try to gun him down, murder him.”

Alexander, a Florida City native, rejoined the Lions practice squad in December. He has had multiple stints in Detroit this season, appearing in three games with 17 snaps on special teams, including 42 punt return yards. Alexander went undrafted in 2020 after four seasons at Florida International University and first signed with the Lions during the 2022 preseason after playing for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL.