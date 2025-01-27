Maxx Crosby Post Revives Detroit Lions Trade Hopes

It’s no secret that Detroit Lions fans really dig Michigan native Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end was born and raised in Lapeer and played football at Eastern Michigan before heading to the NFL.

While it’s often been on the wish list of Lions fans to have Crosby back in the Mitten, that hasn’t transpired yet. Now, a mysterious social post from Crosby has some Lions followers talking and thinking he might actually be considering a trade, and they really hope it’s to Detroit.

Maxx Crosby Shares Mysterious Social Media Post

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough season this year, as they have for the past few years, which has to be troubling for Crosby. But, Pete Carroll is coming in as the team’s new head coach, so things could turn around for the franchise.

On Friday, January 24, Crosby took to X to share, “Undisputed. They Will Wish They Treated You Better When Times Were Tough. The Fake Always Expose Themselves. Limitless,” leading some Lions fans to think that he’s indicating some kind of trade action.

Of course, Lions fans took to X to beg him to come to the Motor City. One noted, “Come home bro,” while another simply said, “Lion.”

If Crosby is considering a trade, it’s worth noting that he’s been connected with the Green Bay Packers in offseason trade talk.

Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has put together a deal in which the Raiders would send Crosby to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for some draft picks. Those draft picks would be significant, with a second-round pick and a third-round pick in exchange for Crosby.

“It would take significant resources to convince the Raiders to give up their franchise player in his prime,” Brooke stated in the January 21 feature. “However, if Crosby wants to play for a contender before the end of his career, then the Packers would be the perfect landing spot.”

Maxx Crosby Talks Up Lions, Pistons and Wings

As for the Lions, appearing on “Good Morning Football” on January 17, Crosby talked the Lions up and said he has mixed emotions about their success.

“My mom was born, raised in Detroit, my aunts and uncles. I grew up in Michigan right down the street. It’s incredible to see for the city because it’s been some long years,” Crosby said. “The Lions haven’t won in a long time and now you see the Pistons winning, the Red Wings are winning, and I have to watch from a distance. Even the Tigers, the Tigers are back winning. I’m like, ‘Damn, now I’m in Vegas.’ My whole childhood, I was in a tough place.”

While it’s obvious Crosby is fond of the Lions, and the feeling is mutual, in reality, there’s been no serious indication of him being traded away from the Raiders. With a new coach in the fold, that move seems even less likely.

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 Million contract with the Raiders in 2022, and he has an annual average salary of $23,500,000. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. For his 2024 campaign, Crosby had 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, five passes defended in 12 games and made it to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.