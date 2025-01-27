Hi, Subscriber

Maxx Crosby Post Revives Detroit Lions Trade Hopes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders
Getty
Maxx Crosby is one of the Los Vegas Raiders' top players, but he's long been on the wish-list of Detroit Lions enthusiast.

It’s no secret that Detroit Lions fans really dig Michigan native Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end was born and raised in Lapeer and played football at Eastern Michigan before heading to the NFL.

While it’s often been on the wish list of Lions fans to have Crosby back in the Mitten, that hasn’t transpired yet. Now, a mysterious social post from Crosby has some Lions followers talking and thinking he might actually be considering a trade, and they really hope it’s to Detroit.

Maxx Crosby Shares Mysterious Social Media Post

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough season this year, as they have for the past few years, which has to be troubling for Crosby. But, Pete Carroll is coming in as the team’s new head coach, so things could turn around for the franchise.

On Friday, January 24, Crosby took to X to share, “Undisputed. They Will Wish They Treated You Better When Times Were Tough. The Fake Always Expose Themselves. Limitless,” leading some Lions fans to think that he’s indicating some kind of trade action.

Of course, Lions fans took to X to beg him to come to the Motor City. One noted, “Come home bro,” while another simply said, “Lion.”

If Crosby is considering a trade, it’s worth noting that he’s been connected with the Green Bay Packers in offseason trade talk.

Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has put together a deal in which the Raiders would send Crosby to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for some draft picks. Those draft picks would be significant, with a second-round pick and a third-round pick in exchange for Crosby.

“It would take significant resources to convince the Raiders to give up their franchise player in his prime,” Brooke stated in the January 21 feature. “However, if Crosby wants to play for a contender before the end of his career, then the Packers would be the perfect landing spot.”

Maxx Crosby Talks Up Lions, Pistons and Wings

As for the Lions, appearing on “Good Morning Football” on January 17, Crosby talked the Lions up and said he has mixed emotions about their success.

“My mom was born, raised in Detroit, my aunts and uncles. I grew up in Michigan right down the street. It’s incredible to see for the city because it’s been some long years,” Crosby said. “The Lions haven’t won in a long time and now you see the Pistons winning, the Red Wings are winning, and I have to watch from a distance. Even the Tigers, the Tigers are back winning. I’m like, ‘Damn, now I’m in Vegas.’ My whole childhood, I was in a tough place.”

While it’s obvious Crosby is fond of the Lions, and the feeling is mutual, in reality, there’s been no serious indication of him being traded away from the Raiders. With a new coach in the fold, that move seems even less likely.

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 Million contract with the Raiders in 2022, and he has an annual average salary of $23,500,000. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. For his 2024 campaign, Crosby had 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, five passes defended in 12 games and made it to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kwon Alexander's headshot K. Alexander
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jermar Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Donovan Peoples-Jones's headshot D. Peoples-Jones
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Maxx Crosby Post Revives Detroit Lions Trade Hopes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x