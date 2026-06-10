Detroit Lions Urged to Make Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Move in Super Bowl Pursuit

The Los Angeles Rams became an immediate championship contender after trading the two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Likewise, the five-time Pro Bowler DE Maxx Crosby could be the missing piece between another playoff run and the Super Bowl for the Detroit Lions in the 2026 season.

While the Lions were previously linked to Crosby, if the deal happens, the franchise may need to make some sacrifices, like giving away first-round picks from future drafts, per sports media personality Caleb Czarnik.

“If the Detroit Lions and Brad Holmes, if they’re genuinely wanting to get on the Los Angeles Rams level, and they want to go all in on a Super Bowl,” said Caleb Czarnik on a recent podcast of Woodward Sports Network. “Brad Holmes, he needs to pick the phone up. He needs to call the Las Vegas Raiders, get on the phone with the GM there. You need to reach out to him, and you need to say, ‘Hey, I will give you my 2027 first-round pick. I’ll give you my 2028 first-round pick for Max Crosby.'”

The Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher has remained the center of trade speculation this offseason, with several top teams linked to him. As a matter of fact, Crosby agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens in March, which later collapsed. As of now, the defensive star remains with the Raiders, but he could certainly transform any defense from good to great, including the Lions.

How Maxx Crosby Can Make the Lions a Potential Super Bowl Contender

While the Detroit Lions finished as one of the top five offenses in the league in 2025, the defense let the team down, playing a part in their dismal last-place finish in the NFC North. Allowing 413 total points, the defense ranked 22nd.

Putting Crosby alongside the star Lions pass rusher, Aiden Hutchinson, could be a serious headache for rival offenses, eliminating easy double teams. It means more pressure and single blocks from the duo, leaving quarterbacks in a dilemma.

The 28-year-old’s five consecutive Pro Bowl selections since 2021 show the level of consistency he has maintained on the gridiron. With 10 sacks, 73 combined tackles, and 20 QB hits, he created 53 total pressures last year. This elite production could give Dan Campbell’s defense an immediate lift.

In addition, under Dan Campbell, the Lions’ team culture preaches hard work, physicality, and full effort in every snap— a mindset that simply aligns with Crosby, who is known for his toughness and relentless work ethic. His leadership could enable the franchise to make a deep postseason push.

Being an elite player, the DE currently has a big contract with the Raiders, which could be an obstacle in a potential move to Detroit.

Maxx Crosby’s Contract Could Be a Hurdle in Lions’ Trade Move

The DE extended his Raiders contract in 2025, paying him $106 million for three years. His cap hit for the 2026 campaign is $35.7 million, while the average annual salary is $35.5 million.

However, the Lions currently have a cap space of only $19 million, which doesn’t make the trade deal viable unless Brad Holmes includes a top-earning player in this deal. Offloading their most expensive defensive player, Alim McNeill, whose cap hit is $28.9 million, could unlock the cap space to land Maxx Crosby.

On the other side, restructuring contracts or using void years to create more salary space could be other possible scenarios. Considering it’s already June and the regular season is just three months away, the franchise is unlikely to take that route now.