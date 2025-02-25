Hi, Subscriber

Maxx Crosby News is Not What Detroit Lions Want to Hear

Getting Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders on the Detroit Lions' squad would be a dream, but new comments point elsewhere.

There’s no getting around the fact that Detroit Lions fans would absolutely love to see Michigan guy Maxx Crosby back in the Mitten, holding things down with the Lions. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Crosby would make for a dream team, no doubt.

While Crosby is often at the top of the wish-list of Lions fans, the latest news on his position with the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t good for anyone hoping to see Crosby come back to Michigan.

Sorry, Lions: Las Vegas Raiders Sound Like They Want to Keep Maxx Crosby

Crosby, a four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, doesn’t have any guaranteed money left on his contract. There’s no way that’s going to fly heading into the 2025 season, and Raiders general manager John Spytek knows it.

During his press conference at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday, February 26, Spytek talked about the team’s Crosby situation. His comments aren’t great for Lions fans.

When asked about getting a new deal with Crosby, Spytek was coy but got his message across. While he said that he doesn’t “want to make any predictions or speak to much on that,” he has “an immense amount of respect for Maxx.”

“Number one, the way he plays the game, the passion he plays with,” Spytek said. “This is what [head coach] Pete [Carroll] and I have talked about. We want that to be what a Raider looks like and he’s a great shining example of that too. But he’s also a really skilled, talented player on top of it.”

Here’s the kicker. Spytek added, “I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here and I think that’s what he wants too and we’ll go forward with that in mind.”

So, it sounds as if the Raiders and Crosby could be together for many more years. Of course, things can change, but Spytek doesn’t sound like a GM willing to set his star edge rusher loose. So, we won’t judge if you tear up on this one.

Spytek also talked about his draft philosophy, stating, “I think we’re going to make the best decision for the Raiders. And, yes, we’re not going to pass on elite talent because we maybe have a couple guys at that spot, but we’re certainly not going to just force picks because we need a player, whether the public thinks that or we think that…”

Maxx Crosby ‘Wants to Be Somewhere He Can Win’

In a February 25 feature for USA Today’s Raiders Wire, NFL expert and analyst Levi Damien holds up the idea of Crosby staying with the Raiders.

“Surely Crosby wants to be somewhere he can win,” Damien notes. “And he has been very supportive of the new coaching staff, including being on hand for the introductory press conference for Spytek and Carroll last month.”

Damien added that, “There is every indication Maxx wants to remain a Raider and continue to be the best player on this team.”

“Yeah, we’ve all been surprised before by a new coaching staff trading away their star edge rusher (cough-Khalil-Mack-cough-cough),” he continued, “but Pete Carroll isn’t Jon Gruden and returning DC Patrick Graham can certain make it clear just how important Maxx is to his defense and the direction of this team.”

