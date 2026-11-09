‘Swing for the Fence’ NFL Trade Proposal Has Lions Land $106 Million Star

The Detroit Lions made a deal for New York Jets safety Andre Cisco on Monday. But the Lions did so without giving up any draft capital for next spring.

Potentially, that could keep Detroit in play for another bigger move before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

On Monday, The Ringer’s Diante Lee went for broke with several trade proposals involving players he identified as “long shot” trade candidates.

Regardless, Lee encouraged the Lions to take “a total swing for the fences” and acquire Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

In the proposed deal, Lee pitched the Lions send multiple first-round picks to the Raiders for Crosby.

The biggest swing they can take would be adding an elite edge rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” wrote Lee. Hutchinson would instantly be the best defensive teammate Crosby has ever had, and the pair would be Detroit’s best chance to compete against division rival quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Jordan Love …

“A move like this would be a total swing for the fences, and I’m rooting for a team to take that chance.”

Crosby has posted four sacks with five tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits in nine games this season. Although Crosby is behind his typical sack pace, he has already matched his quarterback hits total from last year.

On his most recent contract extension, the edge rusher received a $106.5 million on a 3-year deal.

Could Lions Acquire Maxx Crosby From Raiders at NFL Trade Deadline?

It might be best to describe Lee’s trade proposal with Crosby landing with the Lions as a fun hypothetical. That’s part of what makes the NFL trade deadline great — diving into all of what could occur.

Sure, the Lions could acquire Crosby. There’s just very little to suggest it’s going to happen.

“One day, predictions of a trade for Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby will come true—I’m just not certain it’s happening this week,” wrote Lee.

“I’m sure there’ll be interest in Crosby, but this is one of those moves where the acquiring team better be sure he’s the difference between winning and losing a championship this season.”

Although the Lions made a trade Monday, that was for a 59-game starter on an expiring contract. Not an All-Pro caliber edge rusher who is due to make half of his $30 million base salary in the second part of 2026.

To put it plainly, though, there’s almost nothing on general manager Brad Holmes’s resume with the Lions to think he will be willing to part with multiple first-rounders to land Crosby.

Again, it’s fun to think about Crosby playing with Aidan Hutchinson. But it’s highly unlikely to occur this season.

Will Detroit Make Another Trade?

Pundits have linked the Lions to a lot of potential targets on the trade market. Holmes and the Lions, though, didn’t make any moves at last year’s deadline.

So Detroit insiders have been wondering for some time now whether the team would add anybody this year.

The Lions answered those doubters with the Cisco trade. The question now becomes will Holmes make another move?

He certainly can given Cisco cost just a 2028 sixth-rounder. Detroit’s biggest need also continues to be cornerback.

But it also wouldn’t be surprising if the veteran safety is the only acquisition the Lions make. With the value depth and experience he can provide, the veteran starter is an upgrade.

Holmes and the Lions have another day to make any other deals. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 pm ET.