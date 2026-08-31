Lions Rookie Could Be Poached After Roster Cut

It was not a surprise that the Detroit Lions released offensive lineman Melvin Priestly. However, it would not be a surprise if he were claimed off waivers and joined another team before circling back to the team’s practice squad.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed out 13 players who were cut and likely will end up being claimed by another team. He added Priestly to the list.

“Priestly is a decent mover and has some power as a run blocker when he gets a head of steam,” wrote Popper. “He is a fit in a rushing scheme that features more outside zone. Priestly, a rookie undrafted free agent out of Illinois, played left and right guard for the Lions this preseason.”

Playing both guard spots and moving well could end up with him being claimed by a new team.

Detroit Lions Could Lose Melvin Priestly During Waivers

The rookie UDFA from Illinois came into the NFL with four years of starting experience. He started for two seasons at Grambling, playing left tackle. Then he moved up to Illinois and played right tackle for two seasons.

The NFL saw him as a guard, though. He fell to a UDFA, but like his college career, he has started to climb. He played left guard in the Lions’ first preseason game and had 74 snaps in the two games after that.

According to PFF, he allowed one sack and two pressures. He finished with a 60.3 offensive grade, with a 64.2 in run blocking and 54.3 in pass protection. However, he finished on a high note. He had a 69.9 offensive grade in his last game. That came with 65.2 in run blocking and 82.4 in pass protection.

Lions Will Try To Bring Priestly Back to Practice Squad

Detroit already kept nine offensive linemen, with Cade Mays being a tenth on the IR with a designation to return. They have Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs, Tate Ratledge, and Blake Miller starting. Then, it is Larry Borom at the swing tackles, and Miles Frazier is a versatile inside piece. Lastly, they have Seth McLaughlin as the backup center and Ben Bartch as protection at left guard.

Players who were caught along with Prieslty are Devon Cochran, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Colby Sorsdall, and Gus Hartwig. Of those names, the most likely to return to the practice squad would be Niese, Miller, Sorsdall, and then the rookie UDFA from Illinois.

Miller would return as the swing tackle depth. Niese has center experience, which would help his case. So, Sorsdall, as a swing player, or Priestly would be the final practice squad spot. The Lions could look outside the roster, but this is a deeper group, and there were multiple names that were tough to cut.

They would probably like to choose from this pool. However, because Priestly is a rookie, teams will get a chance to claim him first.