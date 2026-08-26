Micah Parsons’ Bold Jahmyr Gibbs Verdict Has Lions Fans Excited

NFL defenders deal with fast running backs every Sunday, but very few can keep up with the Detroit Lions‘ star Jahmyr Gibbs‘ blazing speed and explosiveness. And the Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons is more familiar with the challenge than most, considering his team faces the NFC North divisional rival Lions twice a year.

While the edge rusher and the running back might be rivals on the gridiron, both elite stars share mutual respect. On that note, Parsons recently had high praise for the 24-year-old, going as far as to call him the fastest person on the field.

“Jahmyr Gibbs, I would say he is the fastest person I have ever seen on the field,” said Parsons in an exclusive interview with the NFL. ” He is just like one cut. Like, if you don’t rally tackle, you need eleven people running to the ball every play; you just never know when he is going to break you one.”

While Gibbs’ agility has left quite an impression on the Packers star, it is also a reason he is now the highest-paid running back in the NFL after signing an extension earlier this month. Following the three-year extension, he is now set to take home $22.5 million each season, keeping him at Ford field un til the end of the 2030 season. The deal is valued at $67.5 million, but it could reach a maximum value of $75.75 million.

His big payday was not the only thing he celebrated this month, as he recently received a major NFL honor.

Jahmyr Gibbs Lands Among the NFL’s Elite

NFL ranks the top 100 players in the league each year, and this year is no exception. While several Lions players from different positions found a place, ranking among the best hundred players in the league, Jahmyr Gibbs is the only player from Dan Campbell’s squad to get a place in the top ten of this prestigious list.

Even though the league has yet to release the complete list of top ten players, it was recently confirmed that the Lions speedster has earned the ninth spot. Incidentally, Micah Parsons has also cracked the list, sitting just one spot above Gibbs at number 8.

Meanwhile, Gibbs is not the only RB receiving the honor this year. The Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson is set to get a place in the top seven, which will be gradually revealed before September 4.

This is certainly a big recognition for both Gibbs and Parsons; the latter had an advantage when they faced off twice last season.

Packers Dominated the Lions in Both Meetings Last Season

The Green Bay Packers finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-7 record, qualifying for the playoffs and finishing second in the division. On the other hand, the Lions had a dismal run with a 9-8 record. Out of the Lions’ 8 defeats, 2 were against the Packers, featuring both Gibbs and Parsons.

The two sides first met in the season opener in Week 1 when the Packers had a great start after a 27-13 win. Then, in a rematch in Week 13, Gibbs’ side lost again by 24-31. Hence, Gibbs will be eager to flip the script this season when they go head-to-head in Week 7, with the Packers’ edge rusher expected to be back in action from injury before the game.