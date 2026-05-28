Former Michigan Standout Jimmy Rolder Making An Impact During Lions OTA’s

Among the several picks that Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made in the 2026 NFL Draft late last month was the selection of linebacker Jimmy Rolder, a local product out of the nearby University of Michigan, about 45 minutes outside of downtown Detroit.

Rolder became the second member of the Michigan Wolverines selected by the Lions in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they also selected edge rusher Jimmy Rolder in the second round (44th overall pick) after acquiring the pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

And as the the third phase of the offseason training program has begun this week with OTA’s, Rolder is already turning heads.

Detroit Lions Draft Selection Jimmy Rolder Is Already Turning Heads During OTA’s

Rolder has already been making a name for himself so far during his short time with the organization, and has been especially noticeable during OTA’s.

Rolder joined Lions beat writer Tim Twentyman for an interview, during which he expressed that he’s been feeling great as a Lion and that he’s getting more well-versed in the club’s playbook.

“It’s been great. I mean, getting in here, getting the install, I think that’s when I started feeling like I was here,” said Rolder. “Once I started really trying to grasp what was going on in the playbook, it was, it’s a lot at first for a rookie. But you know, just heads been buried in there ever since.”

A former baseball player, Rolder said that he learned multiple lessons while playing his other sport that have translated over into the world of football.

“I definitely learned some skills from baseball, maybe like hand-eye coordination first off. I mean in baseball, you need a lot of that to be successful,” said Rolder. “And you know, it teaches you a lot of mental skills, like a next pitch mentality at the plate, or when you make an error in the field, you gotta flush it and just move on to the next play. I really developed that mindset during football, and it really helped me going forward.”

Meanwhile, Lions fans should be excited for the potential of this young man, which he believes is unlimited.

“I think I’m just getting started. And that’s why what I feel is so exciting, like I have so much to learn still and so much to improve on,” said Rolder. “So much that I can improve on, and I just think for me, sky’s the limit. So, if I just continue this path working, working every day to get one percent better every day. I’m just excited.”

Jimmy Rolder Was Selected By The Lions In 2026

During his time with the Wolverines, Rolder amassed 73 total stops, 2.0 sacks, and one interception in the 12 games that he played as a senior. His 73 tackles led the team, and he also earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. Additionally, he earned the the Roger Zatkoff Award, which is given annually to Michigan’s top linebacker.

Over his four seasons in Ann Arbor, Rolder amassed 113 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.