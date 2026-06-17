Mike Kafka Shares Brutally Honest First Impression Of Lions QB Jared Goff

Following their 2025 season that resulted in missing the NFL playoffs, the Detroit Lions made one key change in their coaching staff, dismissing offensive coordinator John Morton and eventually replacing him with former Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing.

The Lions did interview Mike Kafka, the former offensive coordinator and interim head coach of the New York Giants, for the position but ultimately passed on him. However, they did hire Kakfa as their new passing game coordinator.

So far through OTAs, he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from quarterback Jared Goff, whom he called a “sniper”.

Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator Mike Kafka Praises Jared Goff As A “Sniper”

Based on what he’s seen so far, Kafka is nothing short of impressed by Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

“Jared, he’s phenomenal,” Kafka said. “And he’s one of those guys that I’ve had a ton of respect for from the outside. And I think, you look at him, this guy’s like a sniper, and he’s into it.”

Kafka continued by praising Goff’s accuracy and command of the offense.

“He’s got great command in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage,” he said. “He’s so accurate. I didn’t really realize how accurate he was, still being out here and seeing the anticipation, the velocity, the timing, the ball placement, all those things that go into the pass game. To watch him operate has been really impressive.”

Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has helped guide the Lions to levels of success rarely seen in franchise history. The team came within one half of securing its first Super Bowl berth before following that run with a dominant 15-2 season.

In both years, Detroit finished atop the highly competitive NFC North. Goff’s impact did not go unnoticed, as the Lions rewarded him with a four-year, $212 million contract extension that included $170 million in guaranteed money. The deal has since been restructured, but it underscored the organization’s commitment to its franchise quarterback.

Although Goff endured a few uneven stretches throughout the season, he still put together one of the league’s most productive campaigns. His 4,564 passing yards ranked second in the NFL, while he added 34 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions. He also completed 68 percent of his throws

Mike Kafka Had Great Respect For The Lions Before Being Hired

Kafka said that it’s an honor to be with the Lions, a club he’d had great respect for.

“We started off going through the interview process, getting to meet Dan, Brad, and Chris. And really getting to know them and what they were about. I had a lot of respect for them from afar, competing against them and just kind of watching over the last several seasons. So, just a lot of really good conversations that led to be being here. And it’s an honor and a privilege to be here.”

Last season, the Lions survived a close game against Kafka and the Giants, during which he called a pair of trick plays, including a 39-yard double pass touchdown from Jameis Winston to Wan’Dale Robinson, and a separate trick play where Gunner Olszewski wide receiver threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Winston.

Kafka admitted that they did discuss it during the interview process.

“We watched it and it was part of the interview process,” he said with a smile. “It was good, there was good football conversation.”