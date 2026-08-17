Lions Former Draft Pick in Danger of Losing Roster Spot

Detroit Lions‘ former fifth-round pick Miles Frazier might be playing his way off the roster before his second season even begins. Frazier is in the midst of an intense training camp competition on the offensive line, and while his versatility and draft status are in his favor, his play has not been.

Frazier played 66 snaps in the Lions preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 39 snaps at right and 27 snaps at left tackle.

However, he posted a 37.7 grade from PFF, which is well below average. He took three penalties and allowed three pressures in his limited time on the field. While he is a former draft pick entering his second year, that can only buy him so much time. He has to show he can be productive in the NFL.

The Lions offensive line room is deeper than last year, and he could get lost in the shuffle.

Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Miles Frazier Fighting for Roster Spot

As things stand, the team has Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, and Larry Borom locked down as tackles. Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany lead the interior line. Juice Scruggs and Seth McLaughlin are competing for snaps at center. If both make the team, those are seven linemen locked in over Frazier.

This does not include Ben Bartch or Colby Sorsdal, who have good chances of sticking around as depth. Sorsdal is another former draft pick, although he has more experience than Frazier.

So, the odds of Frazier being in the top seven are low, and he is pushing to crack the top nine. His combination of tackle and guard experience should make him one of the top ten linemen in the group. Still, keeping ten is not a lock for roster construction.

Frazier has two more preseason games to ensure he will not be a draft bust.

Lions 2025 Draft Class Under Heavy Pressure

While the 2025 draft class is still too young to declare anything, the entire class has massive expectations this season. Tyleik Williams was a rotational player as a rookie, but now he is being asked to start.

Tate Ratledge is coming off of a starting season and is looking to build on that. Isaac TeSlaa was a splash player as a rookie and is looking to be more consistent. He struggled in the preseason as well.

Frazier was the fourth pick, and their next pick was Ahmed Hassanein. He has been one of the players to watch this summer, as he has been a standout in his new role.

Behind him is safety Dan Jackson, who appears to be earning a roster spot in his second season. Lastly is Dominic Lovett. The wide receiver hardly saw the field as a rookie. Now, he is trying to find a role in a crowded wide receiver room.

The entire 2025 draft class has to prove they belong and that they are ready for their new roles. This is a big season for Frazier and his draft class.