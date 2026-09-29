Lions Bring Back 6-Foot-5 Rookie TE

The Detroit Lions already had a healthy collection of tight ends on their roster and practice squad. But Monday, the team added to that by reuniting a familiar face.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions signed undrafted rookie tight end Miles Kitselman to their practice squad.

Kitselman spent part of training camp with Detroit. The Lions added Kitselman in undrafted free agency after the 2026 NFL Draft. But the tight end landed on injured reserve in early August.

The Lions waived Kitselman and then officially cut the tight end with an injury settlement. But now back healthy, Kitselman has returned to the team.

He will join Thomas Gordon as a second tight end on the Lions practice squad entering Week 4. To create space for the second tight end, the Lions also released defensive back Natrone Brooks from the practice squad Monday.

Lions Reunite With Undrafted Rookie TE Miles Kitselman

Getty The Detroit Lions signed rookie tight end Miles Kitselman to their practice squad ahead of Week 4.

Kitselman didn’t stay healthy enough during training camp to really show what he could provide the Lions. He’ll get another shot from the practice squad entering Week 4.

Most pundits didn’t consider Kitselman worth targeting in the 2026 NFL Draft. But NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees the prospect having the potential to be a depth tight end on an active roster.

“Kitselman has good size and will play as a connected tight end on the next level. He needs to play with better hand placement and pad level, but he’s willing to put in work in-line or as a move blocker,” wrote Zierlein. “He has above-average play speed in space and showed an ability to run a variety of routes. He has enough speed to stress man coverage into the second level. His separation underneath is average, though. Drops, double-catches and issues securing contested throws were evident in 2025.

“Kitselman has Day 3 draft value and could find work as a TE3/4.”

After a season at junior college, Kitselman played college football at Alabama and Tennessee. He didn’t get many opportunities as a pass-catcher with the Crimson Tide. At Tennessee, he posted 48 catches, 554 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 24 games.