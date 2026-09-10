Lions Sign Former Falcons CB With 26 NFL Appearances to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions‘ secondary has taken a hit this season amid Brain Branch and Kerby Joseph’s injury-related unavailability and Terrion Arnold’s exit. While the team hasn’t added a new cornerback to the active roster, it made a major move to the practice squad just before the season opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions announced adding a new insurance policy in the defensive backfield after signing former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.

“Signed DB Natrone Brooks to the Practice Squad,” noted Lions on X this afternoon.

The 26-year-old was signed through free agency. During roster deadline day, the cornerback made the Falcons’ 53-man squad, but the very next day he was waived from the team in order to make space. Following his departure from Atlanta, he spent days on the open market and even had a workout with the Houston Texans before finally landing with the Lions’ practice squad.

Natrone Brooks Went From Undrafted Rookie To Playing 26 Games With The Falcons

Natrone Brooks went undrafted in 2023 before the Atlanta Falcons ended up signing him. While he was initially part of the practice squad, he eventually made the active roster, featuring in 26 NFL games.

After signing for the Falcons, he didn’t have much opportunity in his rookie year, spending most of it on the practice squad and honing his skills for the big league. He made his NFL debut in his sophomore year, earning a spot in the main squad and appearing in 9 games. As a backup cornerback, he recorded 5 total tackles.

The 2025 season was Brooks’ most productive year in Atlanta, when he featured in 17 games. He started the first and only NFL game of his career against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. He logged 10 total tackles, including 8 solo tackles, which remain his best numbers. In total, the young CB has managed 15 tackles from 26 games across two full seasons with the Falcons.

Before breaking into the big league, Natrone Brooks represented Southern Miss in college football, where he played a total of 33 games, registering 86 tackles and 9.0 TFL.

With 26 NFL appearances already behind him, Brooks is a young cornerback with plenty of room to grow. As the Lions lack depth in the CB room this year, he could be an extra option in the practice squad to bolster the secondary, and if he keeps showing coaches what he is capable of, he could eventually earn a promotion, just like he did at the Falcons.