Lions Legend Ndamukong Suh Has Strong Words For NFL MVP Amid Comeback Talks

Former Detroit Lions star Ndamukong Suh apparently heard Josh Allen’s recruiting pitch.

And he has an answer.

Days after the Buffalo Bills quarterback floated the idea of Suh coming out of retirement to help Buffalo’s defensive front, the former Lions defensive tackle posted a video directly addressing Allen and Bills Mafia.

“Yo Josh, you really want me to come out of retirement? I’m ready to put that work in,” Suh said. “Just say the word, and I’m there. Playoff time, baby. Bills Mafia, let’s go.”

Suh added a simple caption to the Instagram post: “What’s good Bills Mafia??”

For a player who officially retired more than a year ago, that is about as clear a response as Allen could have hoped to receive.

Josh Allen Tried to Recruit Ndamukong Suh to Bills

The exchange started when Allen sat down with Suh for a Sky Sports interview posted on September 25.

Before the interview officially got rolling, Allen made his pitch.

“Well, how about you just put on a jersey for us and stop the run?” Allen said.

Suh initially joked that nobody had invited him before opening the door.

“Nobody’s invited me,” Suh said. “I’ve always had to be against you guys versus with you. But I’d love to, man.”

“They can pull me out of retirement like AD,” he added, referring to Aaron Donald. “Let’s do it.”

Allen then joked that he would take the message straight to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“I’m going to show this to Beane real quick,” Allen said.

What initially looked like some harmless recruiting banter now has another chapter. Suh went out of his way to respond publicly and specifically told Allen that he was ready to “put that work in.”

That does not mean a contract is coming.

But Suh certainly is not shutting down the idea.

Ndamukong Suh Became a Star With Detroit Lions

Any comeback would be especially notable in Detroit, where Suh established himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive linemen.

The Lions selected Suh with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He spent five seasons in Detroit, making four Pro Bowls and earning three first-team All-Pro selections before leaving for the Miami Dolphins in free agency after the 2014 season.

He went on to play for the Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay.

Suh last played during the 2022 season and officially announced his retirement in July 2025. He finished his 13-year career with 600 tackles and 71.5 sacks over 199 regular-season games.

That long layoff makes an actual return complicated.

Suh would be attempting to step back onto an NFL field after nearly four years away from regular-season action. At this stage, any role would presumably be far different from the one he handled during his prime in Detroit.

Then again, Suh did not sound like a man interested in explaining why it cannot happen.

Allen asked.

Suh answered.

“Playoff time, baby.”