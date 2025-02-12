Detroit Lions Add National Championship-Winning Coach to Staff

The Detroit Lions are adding a new offensive coach from the college ranks with a national championship pedigree to Dan Campbell’s staff. Iowa State assistant head coach and running backs coach Tyler Roehl will be joining as an offensive assistant, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on February 11, 2025.

Roehl was a 7-time FCS National Champion while coaching at his alma mater, North Dakota State, as a graduate assistant, running backs and tight ends coach and offensive coordinator, according to his biography on the Iowa State website. He joined the Cyclones staff in 2024 after spending 2014 to 2023 in North Dakota.

Tyler Roehl Joins New Offensive Coordinator John Morton’s Staff

Roehl, 39, joins new offensive coordinator John Morton, who was hired from the Denver Broncos to replace Ben Johnson after Johnson left to lead the Chicago Bears. Morton was the passing game coordinator in Denver for one season after spending 2022 as a senior offensive assistant with the Lions under Campbell.

The Lions have also hired former Stanford University head coach David Shaw from the Broncos as their passing game coordinator and former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski as an offensive assistant. Gradkowski was the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL/UFL for two seasons.

The Cyclones went 11-3 in 2024, reaching the Big 12 conference championship game and then beating the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Roehl is the second offensive coordinator from Iowa State coach Matt Campbell’s staff to make the jump to the NFL in two years. Nate Scheelhaase left the Cyclones to become the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams after the 2023 season.

Before taking the job at Iowa State, Roehl’s North Dakota State Bison offense averaged 38.1 points per game, which was the 3rd-best in the FCS in 2023.

“As coordinator in 2023, NDSU had one of the most prolific offenses in FCS. The Bison led the nation in rushing yards (3,560), rushing touchdowns (47) and overall touchdowns (74). In his five seasons leading the offense, NDSU ranked among the top five nationally in rushing offense four times and paced the nation in rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons,” the Iowa State website says. “Roehl coached five FCS All-Americans and 11 players who combined for 15 all-conference honors.”

Roehl Was an All-American Running Back at North Dakota State r

Roehl is from West Fargo, North Dakota, and was an All-American running back for the Bison. He played for North Dakota State from 2004 to 2006 and was the starting running back for two seasons, rushing for 1,431 yards with 21 touchdowns in 2007 and 1,053 yards for 13 touchdowns in 2008.

Roehl was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2009 as an undrafted free agent, but tore his ACL during offseason workouts, according to InForum. He was part of a rookie camp for the Minnesota Vikings the next season but his playing career ended after that.

Roehl started his coaching career as the running backs coach at Concordia College in Minnesota in 2010. He spent a season as an offensive graduate assistant at North Dakota State and two seasons as a high school coach in Moorhead, Minnesota, before he was hired as the tight ends/fullbacks coach by the Bison in 2014.