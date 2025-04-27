New Lions Player Makes Jaws Drop With 6-Word Quote

The Detroit Lions made it out of the NFL draft with a bevy of new players, and the new guys obviously seem excited to be with the team. Who wouldn’t want to be drafted by one of the most promising NFL teams going into the new season?

One new Lions player was so excited to be selected by Detroit that he served up what will likely be one of the most legendary quotes of all time from a new player. We hope he doesn’t have to make good on his promise, though.

Detroit Lions Player Gives Literally the Best Quote Ever

New Detroit Lions pass rusher Ahmed Hassanein was picked in the sixth round as the Lions’ No. 196 pick. He’s the first player from Egypt to be drafted into the NFL, so the move made history.

After getting drafted, Hassanein spoke with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the powers at be, and he made his loyalty very clear.

His message: “I would die for you, coach,” he kept saying during the chat.

On the phone call, Hassanein can be heard saying, “I would die for you, coach. I just wanted you to believe in me. I just wanted you to believe in me, coach. I would die on that field for you. I promise I would.”

Let’s hope Hassanein doesn’t actually have to die for Campbell. But, he made his dedication obvious.

Get to Know Ahmed Hassanein

Hassanein’s story is incredibly fascinating, and he’s gone through a lot to get to where he is today. Hassanein was born in Orange County, California, according to Billy Riccette of the Lions Wire, and he moved to Egypt at the age of six. “During his time in Egypt, he became an exceptional athlete, becoming the No. 1-ranked crossbow athlete in Egypt and top-ten in Africa,” Riccette stated. “He played a multitude of sports in the country.”

When he turned 18, Hassanein came back to the United States and started playing American football, after his half-brother Cory Besch introduced him to it. He lived with Besch when he moved back to the U.S., which was in 2018.

“Besch, an English teacher and football coach in Anaheim, Calif., played college football at Division II Azusa Pacific and semi-professionally for the Schwaz Hammers in Austria,” notes the Detroit Lions’ site. “Besch became his legal guardian and taught him the game of football, along with YouTube videos and Aaron Donald highlights.”

Hassanein played four years of football while attending college at Boise State. According to the Idaho Statesman, “He broke through in 2023, leading the team in sacks, and became a team captain in 2024. He continued to lead by example in his final season, ending the year with 48 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.”

“Hassanein has a motor that never quits and he can set the edge in the run game. He has a ton of upside as a pass rusher with still a lot to learn,” Tim Twentyman of the Detroit Lions‘ website notes in an April 26 feature. Welcome to Detroit, Hassanein.