New Lions Player is ‘Tough and Physical’—Perfect for Detroit

The Detroit Lions are going to look a lot different this season, largely because they’ll be without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. But, aside from those heavy-hitters not being around, Detroit will look different because the team will have a new batch of rookies in the fold.

The Lions’ draft choices got mixed reviews, but there’s one guy who at least will bring that Detroit attitude and grit. He will hopefully help head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff and company get back to the postseason, and this time, maybe they can go all the way and finally end the curse.

Lions Rookie Has That Detroit Vibe

The Detroit Lions used their 2025 second-round, 57th overall pick to go with Tate Ratledge, an offensive lineman from the University of Georgia.

First, this guy has a mullet. The Lions should already welcome him just for that. But, aside from the hairdo, Ratledge brings that Detroit energy and grit that has become synonymous with the Lions.

In a May 23 feature for USA Today, Tyler Dragon names the best NFL breakout rookies for 2025 for each team. For the Lions, he picks Ratledge as their best rookie.

“Ratledge fits right into Detroit’s tough and physical O-line identity,” Dragon stated. ” Ratledge allowed one sack and two pressures in 365 snaps during his final season at Georgia.”

He added, “The Lions lost veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Ratledge is slated to replace him.”

New Lions Offensive Lineman’s Scouting Report

So, what are the Detroit Lions getting with Ratledge, other than an aggressive, Detroit-like attitude and really cool mullet?

Bleacher Report’s scouting report says of Ratledge that the player “wins as a run blocker using very good play strength and leg drive to work inside the frame of his target on angle-drive and combo blocks, strain to get vertical and effectively seal off alleys behind him.”

The report adds, “He can get over-aggressive on contact, drop a shoulder and fail to gain leverage before getting slipped, primarily on vertical double-teams when he has to generate immediate displacement. Ratledge shows solid quickness and timing as the drive man on doubles to bump, feed and release to line up backers.”

The NFL’s scouting report adds, “A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game.”

The report adds that Ratledge “has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block. He’s an average athlete with adequate foot quickness and technique to get the job done.”

But, on the negative side of things, the NFL scouting report states, “Ratledge lacks length and will reach when punching, opening him to quick counters. He sees and handles twists with above-average success and has enough anchor and redirect power to protect his pocket.”

But, on the bright side, “Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly.”