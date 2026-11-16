Newly Emerged Video Shows Grim Moment of Lions Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has suffered his second season-ending injury in the last three seasons, a devastating setback to an improving Lions defense even as they improved their playoff chances.

Hutchinson went down while celebrating a first-quarter sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the team’s 35-10 win in Germany on Sunday. While the team has yet to officially rule Hutchinson out for the season, several NFL insiders point to a major knee injury that will keep him out until 2027.

Video Shows Brutal Context of Aidan Hutchinson Injury

New video has emerged showing the moment of Hutchinson’s injury, adding some grim context to the moment.

Hutchinson’s injury was not immediately apparent to those watching at home, with the broadcast camera not initially showing the Lions edge rusher as he celebrated the play. The replay shown during the broadcast showed Hutchinson leaping in slow motion, then immediately falling to the turf.

But a video shared by a fan from the crowd showed the injury in real time, giving more context to just how quickly Hutchinson fell to the turf as soon as he landed.

Aidan Hutchinson Not Alone in Freak Injury

While Hutchinson’s injury may have been a freak accident, The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf noted that he is not alone in suffering a major injury while celebrating a play. Yousuf noted that Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch suffered a similar injury in 2014.

“Tulloch was initially an unheralded free-agent signing in 2011 but the linebacker signed a five-year extension with the team in 2012 and became a key part of the organization,” Yousuf wrote. “After sacking Aaron Rodgers in a Week 3 matchup at home, Tulloch jumped and landed on his feet, but, similar to Hutchinson, his knee buckled.”

Tulloch also suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve the next day.

There have been similar injuries in other sports, including New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz who leaped to celebrate during the 2023 World Baseball Classic and suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Hutchinson needed to return to the United States before an official determination could be made, but he was expected to head to injured reserve. The team had already suffered the loss of linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a major neck injury earlier this month and was placed on injured reserve.