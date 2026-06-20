NFL Analyst Shares Encouraging Kerby Joseph Update Amid Lions Uncertainty

Since being drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2022, Kerby Joseph has turned himself into an every-week starter in Dan Campbell’s defensive plan, starting 52 of the 55 career games until an injury changed everything. Following a knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 of the last season, the safety missed eleven games, and his future as a professional hangs in the balance, given the severity of the injury.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old’s future in the NFL, the Lions fans are left wondering whether he would suit up for the Honolulu Blues once again or if his career on the gridiron is already over. Neither the player nor the franchise has said anything, but Lions beat writer Mike Payton believes his career is unlikely to be far from over.

“The Lions have not said he (Kerby Joseph) is not playing, not said he is done,” Payton said on A to Z Sports recently. “Nobody has ever said this guy is done. We don’t even know what the injury is at this point, and we got people on here saying it is a cartilage thing that is degenerative and he is never gonna play again, and he is gonna have to medically retire. But again, we do not know what the actual injury is.”

“And we are gonna see what happens at training camp, and they didn’t do anything with him in the spring,” Payton further added. “But I just feel this is a vibe-based prediction here, and based off Kerby’s vibes, I do not see a guy whose career is about to be over. I see a guy who feels pretty good about where he is at. So we will see what it looks like when that happens.”

Why Kerby Joseph’s Injury Differs From Typical NFL Recoveries

While the Lions have not officially given details of his injury, it is reported to be Articular Cartilage damage, where the knee condition affects both cartilage and bone. Given that it is not the common ACL or Achilles tear, which many NFL players experience, the long-term health remains in question. Joseph himself even previously called it potentially “career-threatening.”

Following the injury, he went through an extensive rehab. Currently, he is not yet medically cleared to participate in football-related activities, which is why he was forced to skip the recent OTAs and the mini-camp. With the training camp starting in late July, it remains to be seen whether he gets the green signal to participate. However, the Lions have not given any timeline for the safety’s potential future return. Due to the situation, the franchise has added some depth in that position this offseason.

Detroit Lions’ Safety Options in Kerby Joseph’s Absence

Besides Joseph, another starting Lions safety, Brian Branch, is recovering from an Achilles tear, missing the spring workouts recently. This unwanted situation forced Dan Campbell to sign two veteran safeties— Chuck Clark and Christian Izien—through free agency.

Furthermore, Thomas Harper is likely to be another notable option, who started nine games last season in Joseph’s absence. Even if Joseph remains on the sidelines this season, the firepower of two added veterans should give Dan Campbell the required confidence.