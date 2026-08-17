NFL Analyst Reveals Why Lions Let Terrion Arnold Go Amid Seahawks Move

When the Detroit Lions picked Terrion Arnold in the first round of the 2024 draft, there was a belief that he could anchor their secondary for years to come. It all changed after his arrest on June 24, as the team moved on from him just five days later, closing his football chapter in Detroit after a two-year stint.

Even though the cornerback’s legal case is still pending, the Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks have signed him to a one-year deal, which has caught many off guard, including Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who recently revealed possible reasons why the Honolulu Blues waived him so early.

“I think the explanations as to why the Lions cut him are either that he just wasn’t good enough, so it wasn’t worth dealing with the headache,” said Florio on NFL on NBC. “Or we thought the league was going to put him on paid leave. So, we decided to just cut the cord, and maybe they’re going to try to void his guarantees and not pay him. I’ve heard some rumblings that maybe they’re trying to do that.”

“You got nothing to lose. If you lose, you just pay him the money you would have paid him anyway. Number three, and I’m curious about this. They grilled him about it the day after the story first hit. He was in the building the day after the story first came up. I wonder if they think he lied to them, and that’s why they cut him. I think it’s one of those three,” he further stated.

Terrion Arnold Struggled to Live Up to First-Round Hype in Detroit

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star was a first-round pick by the Lions, but his numbers over his first two years didn’t match the hype of an early selection. Starting 15 games in his rookie campaign, he had 60 solo tackles. In his Sophomore year, he logged 31 tackles before being sidelined due to an injury.

Though he was limited to 8 games last campaign, the 24-year-old had a notable slump in coverage. He managed only one interception during the campaign, surrendering 23 receptions in limited coverage duty. So, the injury-hit last season with the Lions became more about facing challenges and surviving the learning curve rather than the impressive production expected in the second year of a former first-round pick, which was a reason he didn’t get a Pro Bowl selection.

Moreover, as Mike Florio mentioned, he was reportedly not entirely truthful when the Lions inquired about his off-field situation, which may have influenced the decision. Nevertheless, coach Dan Campbell is not surprised that Arnold has already found a new team.

Lions Coach Calls Arnold a ‘Good Dude’

After Terrion Arnold’s latest signing to the Seattle Seahawks, coach Campbell was naturally faced with questions regarding his former CB2 recently. While he praised Arnold, calling him a ‘good dude‘, he also stated that the move didn’t surprise him.

“Terrion’s a good dude; the whole thing is unfortunate,” Dan Campbell said. “I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion, man. I wish him the best. And I wish everyone the best in that whole situation.”

Now, all eyes are on whether the 24-year-old can overcome the odds in his young career and make an impact, playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions.