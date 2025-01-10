NFL ‘Closely’ Monitoring Situation That Could Impact Lions

While the Detroit Lions are enjoying a well-deserved bye week because they’re the top seed in the NFC, the rest of the NFC and AFC teams who are still in playoff contention are getting ready to face their opponents this weekend. The result of this weekend’s games will determine who the Detroit Lions take on as their first playoff opponent on either January 18 or 19.

The Detroit Lions will go up against the lowest-seeding winner in the NFC Wild Card round, so that gives them four options of opponents: the Los Angeles Rams (No. 4 seed), Minnesota Vikings (No. 5 seed), Washington Commanders (No. 6 seed) or the Green Bay Packers (No. 7 seed).

So, this weekend’s games featuring those players are of upmost interest to Lions fans and experts. Now, the NFL is “closely” monitoring a situation involving one of those matchups.

Wild Card Playoff Game Could Change Locations

The Rams are supposed to play the Vikings at home, at SoFi Stadium, giving them a home field advantage in the Wild Card playoffs. But, due to the devastating California fires, that could change.

The NFL has issued a statement announcing that if the Vikings and Rams game is moved, due to the fires, it will instead take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium,” the NFL wrote in a statement posted to X. “As will all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

The statement also read that, “The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.”

The NFL added that they “continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.”

If the game is moved, it won’t be the first time something like this has happened. In 2003, a game between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins was moved to Tempe due to a wildfire. Also, in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers played two regular-season home games at State Farm Stadium due to coronavirus rules in the Bay Area.

Detroit Lions’ Road to the Super Bowl

If the Rams and Vikings game is moved, it could impact the Lions, because it’s possible, but not certain, that the winner of that game will take on the Lions in their first playoff game. Losing that home field advantage could certainly hurt the Rams and help the Vikings.

No matter who the Lions are playing, quarterback Jared Goff seems confident that the team will deliver a win, despite ongoing injuries.

“I will never count our guys out with injuries,” he told reporters in a January 5 conference after the Lions’ win over the Vikings. “Yes, getting the rest with injuries absolutely helps, but what our defense has done with the amount of guys they’ve had out? They don’t care. They flinch. It’s a mentality. It’s who they are.”