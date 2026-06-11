NFL Insider Reveals Costly Mistake By Lions That Could Haunt Them

It won’t be long before the Detroit Lions gather for Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season in which they’ll look to return to the NFL Playoffs for the first time since last winter.

This offseason, the Lions made several additions to their roster, including the signing of former Carolina Panthers defensive end D.J. Wonnum and former New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner. Additionally, the Lions also selected former University of Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore along with Tyre West of the Tennessee Volunteers.

But did they miss out on a major opportunity to further bolster their defensive end position? In the mind of one particular NFL Insider, it’s a move that could come back to haunt general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions.

Are The Detroit Lions Going To Regret Not Signing A.J. Epenesa, Who Is Now With The Philadelphia Eagles?

Just as the Philadelphia Eagles closed out their minicamp on Wednesday, they announced that they’d signed former Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who had spent months as a free agent after not securing a contract with Buffalo.

He’s spent the last five years with the Bills, where his most productive stretch came between 2022 and 2024, as he recorded at least 6.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss in each of those three seasons. He matched his career high with 6.5 sacks in both 2022 and 2023 before seeing his numbers decline to 2.5 sacks across 16 games last season.

But now, he’s with the Eagles, and it was a major missed opportunity for the Lions in the mind of Lions Insider Christian Booher of Sports Illustrated.

“It has been something of a unique offseason for Epenesa, as the veteran initially signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason,” Booher wrote. “However, the team backed out of the deal after Epenesa’s physical.”

“The fact that Epenesa has remained available months after the deal fell through indicates that there could be serious health concerns surrounding the Iowa product. He had spent each of his first six seasons with the Buffalo Bills prior to this year.”

He continued:

“He’s a former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints and fits the mold of players the Lions have looked for under general manager Brad Holmes as a first-round pick who could be a steal if he stays healthy.”

The Lions also traded up to get Moore, who had 10 sacks in his final season at Michigan. A rotational contributor for the first part of his college career, Moore wound up being a force in his final season with 10.5 sacks for the Wolverines.

While Epenesa could certainly turn out to be a good addition for the Eagles, ultimately the Lions likely feel good about the haul they have and are okay with the Iowa product signing elsewhere.”

The Lions Focused Largely On Defense In The NFL Draft

After missing the NFL postseason in 2025, Lions GM Brad Holmes largely focused on the defensive side of the ball in the Draft, selecting five defensive players out of the seven names that were announced as new members of the Lions.

Will Detroit’s defense improve in 2026?