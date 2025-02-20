Hi, Subscriber

NFL Makes Final Decision on Lions Star Being Punished

Detroit Lions
The NFL has apparently made its final decision on a Detroit Lions star who was awaiting punishment for some actions last season.

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a busy offseason. After having a stellar record of 15-2 going into the 2024 postseason, the team lost early in the playoffs to the Washington Commanders, which has left a sour taste in the mouths of pretty much anyone who loves the team.

As the NFL offseason really kicks into gear, one Lions player has been awaiting the final verdict on some punishment that he could be face for actions taken during the season. This particular player’s incident happened on his own time, not on the field, but the NFL has still been contemplating disciplinary action.

Lions Player’s Fate Revealed

The NFL has apparently made its final decision on punishing receiver Jameson Williams. According to NFL expert and analyst Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Williams won’t face any punishment from the NFL for being caught carrying an unlicensed gun last fall.

“Jameson Williams won’t face NFL discipline for carrying an unlicensed gun from the fall, but the Detroit Lions WR has a big offseason looming as he’s eligible for a contract extension – or at least having his 5th year option exercised,” Birkett stated in a February 19 post on X.

In the full feature about the matter, Birkett notes that “a league spokesperson told the Free Press on Wednesday the matter is ‘closed.'”

As for that incident, last October, Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding.

“Detroit Police found two guns in the car at the time of the stop,” Birkett explains. “One was registered to Williams’ brother, the driver, and the other to Williams.” However, he adds that, “Williams did not have a concealed pistol license to carry the weapon at the time but later obtained the permit.”

According to the NFL personal conduct policy, players may be suspended for behavior including “illegal possession of a gun or other weapon (such as explosives, toxic substances, and the like), or possession of a gun or other weapon in any workplace setting.”

Jameson Williams Brings the Drama, But He’s Worth It

Williams has been suspended twice in his three seasons in the NFL. The first was for violations of the NFL’s gambling, and the second was for performance enhancing drug policies. Many would say he’s worth the drama, though, as Williams had an incredibly successful 2024 season.

Williams ended the season third on the team with 58 catches, 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, even with missing two games for the performance enhancing drug suspension. That’s the best season of his NFL career, making people understand why Detroit decided to draft him as the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dodging any NFL penalties from the gun incident is huge for Williams, especially because he’s eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Detroit also has until May to put into place the fifth-year option on the player’s contract. As Brad Berreman of SideLion Report notes, “Williams can now go into the 2025 season with nothing off the field hanging over his head.” That has to be a good feeling for both Williams and the powers that be at the Lions.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

