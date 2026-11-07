Lions Could Compete With NFC North Rival at NFL Trade Deadline: Insider

The Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears twice during the second half of the 2026 NFL season. But that might not be the only competition the Lions have with their rival and the defending NFC North champion.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones wrote Saturday morning both the Lions and Bears would “love” to add a player at the same position on defense.

“Detroit and Chicago would each love to add a cornerback if the price is right,” wrote Jones. I would suspect teams will call the Denver Broncos, who have some depth at that spot.

Jones didn’t get specific on who the Lions and Bears might pursue in the Broncos defensive backfield. But the idea of the two NFC North foes both negotiating with the same team is intriguing enough.

Why the Lions Need to Outbid Bears for Cornerback

Bidding wars are obviously not good for the buyers. But winning a bidding war versus Chicago for a defensive back could go a long way for the Lions this season.

While the Lions defense has improved lately, Detroit still ranks last in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed halfway through the season. Entering Week 9, the Lions also have an injury to arguably their most important cornerback — D.J. Reed.

The veteran won’t play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of a hip injury from last week. Reed isn’t expected to be out long term, but his absence could work as a reminder to show the Lions how thin their cornerback room is.

Without Reed, the Lions might have to turn to former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. for significant snaps. Rakestraw really struggled at the beginning of the season.

His benching on defense has been a big part of the secondary’s improvements over the last three games.

Bears Already Upgraded Their Defense Through a Trade

While any cornerback trade could be significant for the Lions, edging the Bears for one would be of even greater importance. Obviously, that’s because the two teams will battle for the NFC North during the second half.

But also, Chicago has already improved its defense with a trade. The Bears added All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a package that included two first-round picks.

The blockbuster deal has already paid dividends. Simmons had a great game in his Chicago debut against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

The Lions aren’t likely to make that type of trade at the deadline before Tuesday. But they need to make some kind of move to keep up with Chicago.

Allowing the Bears to also beat them out for a Broncos cornerback, or any defensive back, could make the difference in the tight, highly competitive NFC North.

The Lions will renew their rivalry with the Bears on Thanksgiving. The two teams will square off at Ford Field on Thursday, November 26.

The rematch will be in Chicago at Soldier Field on Sunday, January 3 during Week 17.

Entering Week 9, the Lions sit at 5-2, which is half a game behind the Bears at 6-2.