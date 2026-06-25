Lions Put NFL’s Other 31 Teams on Notice After ESPN’s Latest Projection

Detroit Lions‘ explosive offense remained one of the bright spots for Dan Campbell, ranking fourth among all NFL teams in scoring points. With premium homegrown talents, the team possesses some of the best playmakers in the league, who will be maturing into another year in 2026, carrying the weight of expectations to make a bigger statement this year.

With growing expectations from the franchise, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently acknowledged the quality and the impact Campbell’s playmakers could have next season, placing the Honolulu Blues at the top of ESPN’s Offense Playmakers’ list.

“It’s the Lions, though, who inherit the top spot from the Eagles. I’m not sure we learned anything dramatically new about Detroit’s personnel in 2025… And while 2025 might have been disappointing for the Lions as a whole, it was the season that proved Detroit has the best playmakers in all of football.” wrote Bill Barnwell.

For context, the Lions narrowly missed the top spot last year, as the Philadelphia Eagles took the first position after the Super Bowl win. On the other hand, Campbell’s side was seventh in ESPN’s playmakers’ list in 2024 before jumping five places to second following a brilliant 15-2 season that year.

Lions are heading into the new season with all the primary offensive starters from the last campaign, and there are reasons to believe that they may have the best offensive playmakers in the league.

Lions have an Elite Triple-Threat Receiving Corps

Lions’ passing attack is a nightmare for the rival teams because it features three-tier playmakers who are just hitting their peak in Dan Campbell’s playbook. The engine of their passing game is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has four Pro Bowl selections from five seasons in the league, including last year. With 1,401 receiving yards, he had another productive year. Barnwell, however, noted that Brown may want to rectify his drops this season. He had five drops last season— the same number he accumulated across his first four seasons in the league.

Jameson Williams is the undisputed WR2 and a dangerous vertical threat for a defense. The 25-year-old had a breakout last season with 1,117 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 17.2 yards per catch.

Then comes the tight end Sam LaPorta, who is entering his fourth season at Ford Field. The ESPN analyst noted that Lions fans would expect more from the TE, as he is coming back from a back injury, hoping to replicate his rookie season production (889 receiving yards).

Following the departure of veteran David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to be the ‘bell cow’ and a potential contender for the Offensive Player of the Year. The talented playmakers can only thrive when they have the right support system with a strong O-line.

Other Elite O-Line Starters Give Lions a High Ceiling Entering 2026

Led by Penei Sewell, who is moving to left tackle this year, and the first-round rookie Blake Miller, the Lions’ offense could be an impenetrable shield guarding the quarterback, Jared Goff, who has shown no signs of slowing down after throwing 4,564 passing yards last season.

Nevertheless, the lack of elite depth could be a recurring issue for Campbell this year, per Barnwell. If the Lions’ starting playmakers stay healthy, they could wreak havoc from September through January.