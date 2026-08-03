Lions Sign Former Vikings Draft Pick After Injury Wave

The Detroit Lions have been unable to keep a healthy group together at tight end. So, the team signed another new name to the room. Detroit signed tight end Nick Muse, cutting wide receiver Tarik Black in the process.

The move speaks to Detroit being a bit deeper at wide receiver, while injuries keep stacking up at tight end.

Detroit Lions Sign Tight End Nick Muse

The Lions have been unable to keep their tight end room healthy. Sam LaPorta is coming back from a back injury. So, while he is back on the practice field, the team is watching how involved he is.

They also lost Tyler Conklin to an injury, and he will be out for another couple of weeks. Rookie UDFA Miles Kitselman is expected to be out for a while with a new injury. They waived Zach Horton with an injury to add Anthony Firkser. Then, they have just Brock Wright as their number two tight end, Jackson Meeks, who is transitioning from wide receiver to tight end, and 2025 UDFA Thomas Gordon. Every player has serious questions to enter the year.

They just need a player on the depth chart to get them through the next couple of weeks. Muse can provide that, and he will get significant work due to the depth chart.

Meanwhile, they are much deeper at wide receiver. We all know the top three of Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa are not being touched.

Greg Dortch was signed to make the team as a fourth wideout. Cedrick Wilson was signed as a veteran who can make the team, and while Dominic Lovett was only a seventh-round pick last year, the team still has high hopes.

Tom Kennedy has been with the team for a while as well, giving them seven legitimate options. They also have some youth developing, such as Lucky Jackson, Lawrence Keys, and Tay Martin. This is making Black expendable.

The Lions Signed a Tight End With NFL Experience

Muse was a seventh-round pick from South Carolina in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and was a depth piece from 2022-24. He spent time both on the active roster and the practice squad. Over the course of three seasons, he suited up for 16 games and had just 22 career yards.

He bounced around a bit in 2025. Muse signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason but did not make it out of training camp. He caught on with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, but only lasted four weeks.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams two weeks later, but once again was with them for four weeks. Lastly, he finished his 2025 season with the New York Jets practice squad.

After bouncing from four teams in one season, Muse is looking to catch on due to the weaker depth chart in Detroit. While he could make a practice squad due to the injuries, his experience level shows that there should not be high expectations with the signing.