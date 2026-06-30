Nick Saban Sends Powerful Message About Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold

Even though a Florida court room recently allowed Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold to post bond and facilitate his release from prison, the Lions themselves decided that it was too much of a distraction and officially announced that he was released from the club.

In the meantime, despite posting bond, Arnold is still facing four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping, charges that carry the possibility of a life sentence if he is convicted.

But among the multiple letters that were handed to Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella, written by character witnesses of Arnold’s, one of them was from his former college football head coach, Nick Saban.

Nick Saban Wrote A Letter On Now-Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold’s Behalf

Arnold played for Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2021 to 2023, and Saban penned a lengthy statement assuring Sabella of his character while asking for consideration for a pretrial release.

Saban’s letter was transcribed as including the following:

“My name is Nick Saban, and I have spent decades as a football coach working with young men from diverse and often difficult backgrounds. In that time, I have had the privilege of watching hundreds of athletes grow not just as a players, but as men. I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him.

“I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out — not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experience with Terrion, I’ve always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him.

“Over the years, I have welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has consistently treated my family and my staff with respect, humility and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don’t ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.”

“Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I’m not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing, and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the Court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history and the positive impact he had on our program.”