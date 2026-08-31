Lions CB Sends Cryptic Message After Roster Decision

Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside does not appear to be happy with the team. The 2023 UDFA, who played in nine games with the team, appeared to be on his way to earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster in 2026.

However, after he was released, he took to Instagram to show the team where he stood.

The picture shows Whiteside kneeling with his coach giving him praise after a big play in a recent preseason game. The song of choice is “Foolish,” which appears to hint at what Whiteside thinks of the decision to let him go.

While the Lions likely would want him to return to the practice squad, he has not confirmed that. Based on his current feelings, he might be looking to find a spot somewhere else.

Detroit Lions Cornerback Nick Whiteside Posts Message on Instagram

The Lions were going to start D.J. Reed at one cornerback spot, but it felt like the other spot was open for competition. Despite Whiteside getting chances with the first team, veteran Rock Ya-Sin started to ascend over him.

Still, considering he was in the running to get work with the starters, the thought was that he would be considered a solid depth option. However, they chose to keep former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw over him due to his upside.

Khalil Dorsey made the roster as a better special teams option in comparison to Whiteside. Lastly, they kept Keith Abney and Roger McCreary. These two bring more slot experience than Whiteside. So, the numbers started to go against him

It would make sense why Whiteside would want to try to find his way with another team. Between the versatility and the depth, it would be hard for him to find his way if he could not already carve out a role.

Whiteside is Looking for a Team to Land on

Whiteside was a UDFA from Saginaw Valley State in 2023. He started his career with the Washington Commanders. Whiteside did not make the team, but did spend a year with the practice squad before being called up for a brief stint.

He spent most of 2024 with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, which is where the Lions found him.

Whiteside as cut by the Lions last year around this time as well. They brought him back to the practice squad during the season. Then, they even called him up to the active roster for nine games last season.

The ascension, plus the more wide-open cornerback room, had him feeling as though he had a strong chance to make the roster. However, the cut this time around appears to be hurting him even more.