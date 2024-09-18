Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Strong Message on Struggling Offense

The Detroit Lions haven’t been sharp offensively to begin the 2024 NFL season. They particularly struggled with passing efficiency during the first two weeks of the season. But Dan Campbell expressed that he isn’t concerned and won’t be if the inefficiency continues.

During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on September 17, he even argued that the struggles could continue for a couple more weeks.

“You’re always hopeful that you’re going to hit the ground running, every coach would tell you that,” Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket. “You’re just hopeful that you’re hitting on all cylinders, but no, I’m not shocked.

“I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t be shocked if we’re not cooking by the time we get to the bye.”

That statement would be more alarming if the Lions had a Week 9 bye like last season. But still, the Lions will play the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks before their Week 5 bye.

Dan Campbell Suggests Patience Needed With Lions Offense

“Spoiled” is not a word that is often thrown around with Lions fans. But over the past two seasons, Detroit has been spoiled with great offenses.

The Lions finished both the 2022 and 2023 season ranked among the top 5 in points scored and offensive yards. It was the first time the Lions were top 5 in both categories in back-to-back years since 1953-54.

Detroit has moved the ball early this season. The Lions are second in offensive yards through the first two weeks. But they are 16th in points scored.

Campbell, though, argued that it’s not fair to assume this year’s Lions offense should already be great just because the unit was strong the past two seasons.

“I mean, sometimes it takes a minute,” Campbell said. “All those great offenses we had in New Orleans, the great offenses that we’ve had here over the last three years, it’s not always perfect early. So no, I’m not rattled or shaken by this at all.”

The red zone was a major issue for the Lions in Week 2. They had seven red zone possessions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but only scored one touchdown. On three of their red zone opportunities, the Lions didn’t score at all.

That’s a major reason why they are among the offensive leaders in yards but middle of the pack in points scored.

Campbell Says QB Jared Goff Will Bounce Back

Another reason why the Lions have racked up a lot of yards is the amount of passes they’ve thrown. Quarterback Jared Goff leads the NFL with 83 pass attempts through two weeks.

But Goff hasn’t been particularly efficient. He’s completed only 62.7% of his passes and thrown three interceptions with one touchdown. His yards per completion average is down more than a yard from where it was last season.

The Lions, though, went with a pass-heavy game plan against the Buccaneers out of respect to the Tampa Bay run defense. It’s likely running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will be more involved in the ground game the next few games.

Campbell also expects Goff to rediscover the chemistry he had with his pass catchers last season.

“He’s going to find his rhythm,” Campbell said of Goff. “For some things that didn’t go well, he also threw some outstanding passes in this game, some big-time passes.”

Third-year receiver Jameson Williams has been heavily involved. He leads the Lions with 200 receiving yards. Williams caught a 52-yard touchdown in Week 1.

After a quiet season opener, Amon-Ra St. Brown bounced back with 11 catches and 119 yards versus the Buccaneers.

But the Lions need tight end Sam LaPorta more involved. He set rookie records last season, but he only had six catches for 58 yards in the first two weeks.

LaPorta could be a solution to Detroit’s red zone problems. He had 10 touchdowns last season.