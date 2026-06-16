Analyst Sounds Off on 3 Priorities Lions Missed This Offseason

The Detroit Lions had a strong offseason, but they have just a couple of more things to do for the offseason to be complete. Detroit still needs to settle its offensive line, extend Jahmyr Gibbs, and add a veteran safety at some point, according to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report.

The offensive line is going through some shuffling this year. They have a draft pick competing to start, a free agent set to start, and a veteran switching positions. Meanwhile, Gibbs is due a contract at the end of this year. The timing of when the deal gets done will go a long way in determining how team-friendly the deal is.

Lastly, as the team works out injury issues at safety, there is a question as to whether they did this offseason enough.

The Detroit Lions Offensive Line is Coming Into Place

The offensive line might be the easiest thing for the Lions to check off this offseason. They will not know how the group looks until the season starts, but the roles are defined. Sewell will start at left tackle, and Cade Mays will start at center.

Blake Miller will compete at right tackle, but will have to unseat Larry Borom. Their two guards are locked into their spots as well. Neither was above average last year, but Tate Ratledge was a rookie, and Christian Mahogany hardly played in 2024. All five have questions, but there is not much for the Lions to do here.

Extending Gibbs is All About Timing

When it comes to extending Gibbs, timing will matter the most. Bijan Robinson is due a contract as he is coming from the same draft. Robinson was drafted higher and is slightly more productive. However, if Robinson gets his deal done first, the Lions will likely have to top that to bring home Gibbs. Can they beat the Atlanta Falcons and Robinson to get a deal done in a timely manner?

Lions Might Get Into Veteran Safety Market

The biggest question will be what the Lions do at safety. With Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph expected to miss time, it is fair to note that the team is going to be thinner than they would like here.

However, so far, head coach Dan Campbell has been adamant that he likes where the safety room is.

Detroit signed Christian Izien and Chuck Clark this offseason. Both have starting experience, and it would be hard to find a free agent who brings more quality play and experience at this point in the offseason.

The Lions also have Avonte Maddox coming back, and he brings versatility. Then, both Dan Jackson and Thomas Harper are forgotten names because they are rehabbing from injuries, but Campbell expects both to compete in training camp.

The room does not have a high ceiling without Branch and Joseph, but they have plenty of depth. As much as it would not be a surprise to see another safety in the room, there is reason to think that Detroit does nothing.