Lions’ Aggressive Offseason Moves Already Paying Off

The Detroit Lions are going to be without three of the projected starters on the offensive line they planned to have before training camp started. However, the team is confident in the depth they have, mostly because of how aggressive they were in filling the room in free agency.

The team revamped the room, not only with new starters, but also added depth across the board. All three of their projected starters are depth additions made this offseason.

Between Ben Bartch, Juice Scruggs, and Larry Borom, the Lions ensure injuries on the offensive line will not be an excuse.

Detroit Lions are Prepared for Offensive Line Injuries

Scruggs started in Week 1 and has been the team’s starting option at center for about a month now. The Lions acquired him in a package for David Montgomery. He stepped in for the injured Cade Mays and is expected to start at center for the foreseeable future.

Scruggs has three years of starting experience in the NFL. However, he just has eight career starts at center coming into the season. Still, his 568 snaps give him experience that many teams have in their backup center.

The Lions almost started Bartch in Week 1 as well. Detroit signed him after he played for the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Bartch started the first two games in San Francisco, but an injury ended his season. When healthy, he looked better than Christian Mahogany. However, his injury issues continued into the present season for the Lions.

He did not have enough work with the starters to win the job. Still, now that he is healthy, the Lions do not see this as much of a drop-off. Bartch has 24 career starts while Mahogany has just 12.

Lastly, they signed Larry Borom in free agency. When they signed him, he slotted in as their starting right tackle. The team did not have Blake Miller at that point.

They drafted Miller in round 1, and he won the job out of training camp. However, Miller hurt his knee in Week 1, and the turnaround in a short week is too soon for a rookie.

Fortunately, Borom has 38 starts, with most of them coming on the right side. Last year he started 11 games for the Miami Dolphins.

So, their three backups combined to start in 14 games for their respective teams last year.

Lions Have Offensive Line Shakeup Entering Week 2

With three new starters, the team will bring back just two players who are in the spot they were projected to start in. Still, Penei Sewell is making his second start at left tackle this season after being the starting right tackle for the past couple of seasons.

Sewell performed well, but the role is still new for him. Lastly is second-year right guard Tate Ratledge. The former Georgia offensive lineman is looking to prove he can take a step forward in his second NFL season.

There will be plenty to watch on the Lions offensive line when they face the Buffalo Bills this week.