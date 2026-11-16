An overseas trip that was supposed to be a memorable NFL experience turned into a nightmare for Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. While the team left Germany with a big win over the Patriots, their defensive cornerstone suffered a devastating and season-ending ACL injury during the game, which was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The initial diagnosis revealed an ACL tear, but Rapoport additionally noted that the two-time Pro Bowler might have suffered further damage to the knee, with his meniscus among the areas of concern. His MRI was done in Germany following the on-field incident, and additional tests will be done once he reaches Detroit.

While this was the preliminary picture of his injury, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer’s latest update gives a positive perspective on the whole situation. Hutchinson has an ACL tear in his right knee, but he managed to avoid a major impact to his meniscus and his surrounding ligaments.

“Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is getting a second opinion today on his injured right knee, with an MRI in Germany showing he tore his ACL,” wrote Breer on X today. “There’s optimism he avoided significant damage to other ligaments/the meniscus in the knee. Regardless, his season’s almost certainly over.”

It is a clean ACL tear, which takes about 9 to 12 months to completely recover. Hence, he is set to miss the entire season, making it a major blow for the Lions’ defense amid their Super Bowl pursuit this season.

How Aidan Hutchinson’s Absence Could Impact The Lions’ Defense

The Lions’ defense had already been struggling since the season opener, initially ranking at the bottom in total defense and passing defense. After showing noticeable improvement in recent games, they have climbed higher, but the devastating injury to Hutchinson removes the focal point of their pass-rush game, putting extra pressure on the secondary, which has already been under fire this season.

Prior to the edge rusher’s injury, the Lions already had several injury setbacks in the defense, with the likes of Jimmy Rolder, Jack Campbell, and Avonte Maddox ruled out for the season. Then, Devin White, Thomas Harper, and Damone Clark are also among the current injured players. Brian Branch’s recent return gave a much-needed boost, whereas Kerby Joseph’s comeback remains up in the air despite his practice return.

Hutchinson already recorded 6 sacks this season and was heading towards another remarkable campaign until the injury. So, the franchise’s pass rush will dip moving forward, while his absence will also hurt the run defense. The 26-year-old was instrumental in containing outside zone runs regularly, eliminating easy rushing opportunities.

While he will be missed, he got hurt unusually, and he wasn’t the only Lions player to injure his leg during a celebration.

Stephen Tulloch’s Past ACL Injury Mirrors Aidan Hutchinson’s Latest Setback

During the 2014 season, former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch sacked then Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Week 3 divisional game. After the sack, he jumped in the air while celebrating, akin to Hutchinson against the Patriots.

However, the LB had an awkward landing, as he buckled his left knee. Later, it was confirmed that he had an ACL tear, ruling him out for the entire season. Even though he played just 3 games that season, he returned to action the very next season— almost a year later, playing 16 games and logging 107 tackles.