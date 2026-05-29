Dan Campbell Expresses Confidence in Penei Sewell Move

The Detroit Lions are moving right tackle Penei Sewell over to the left side. While that is a bit of an adjustment, Dan Campbell noted that Sewell has all of the talent and intangibles needed to make the transition as smooth as possible.

This will be a notable shift for Sewell. The former first-round pick has been playing right tackle almost exclusively since 2022. For his career, he has 5,054 snaps at right tackle compared to 683 snaps on the left side. Beyond that, 536 snaps at left tackle came during the 2021 season, so he has just 147 snaps at left tackle since he made the move over to the right side.

Still, it is worth noting that Sewell played left tackle in college. He had 1,372 snaps between the 2018 and 2019 seasons and had 924 snaps during his final season in 2019. So, not only has Sewell played on the left side before, but he has also had to deal with switching sides during the offseason before. That is why Campbell is so confident in him.

Penei Sewell Will Help Rebuild the Detroit Lions Offensive Line

The Lions shifted Sewell to the right side because they had Taylor Decker. Decker was banged up during Sewell’s rookie year, and the team slowly transitioned him to the right side. Still, when Decker has been healthy, he has been too good to move off the left side. Because Sewell is versatile, he has slotted into the right tackle role.

With Decker gone, the team is going to a much younger offensive line. In 2024, Sewell was accompanied by Decker, Kevin Zeitler, Graham Glasgow, and Frank Ragnow. Ragnow is retired, and the other three remain free agents, as teams wonder how much they still have left.

The Lions have gotten much younger in the other four spots, adding Cade Mays in free agency and then drafting Blake Miller, Tate Ratledge, and Christian Mahogany. Mays is only 27 years old, but he is the oldest player on the starting unit. Sewell went from the youngest by a good bit to the second oldest quite quickly.

Beyond that, Miller had played right tackle throughout his college career, so the team is smartly keeping Miller on the right side and moving Sewell back to left tackle, where he is a bit familiar.

Penei Sewell can Make the Switch to Left Tackle

The move is reminiscent of Tristan Wirfs on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Wirfs also played both tackle spots in college, but because Donovan Smith was on the Bucs, he shifted to left tackle. Last year, the team wanted to move Luke Godecke from guard to right tackle, so they moved Wirfs over to the left side. Wirfs was injured at times last year, but made the switch seamlessly.

This is likely what the Lions are looking at with their decision on Sewell. Both tackles were highly regarded prospects and went in the early portion of round 1. Both of them are very athletic, which adds to the versatility. Also, both are All-Pros, showing they know how to dominate the position.