Lions’ Penei Sewell and Malcolm Rodriguez Show Support for Jared Goff at Latest Event

The Detroit Lions‘ veteran training camp is just hours away from getting started, and the Lions quarterback Jared Goff appears to be making the most of his free time before he fully locks in the NFL duties for the 2026 season. On Sunday, the 31-year-old hosted the first edition of the inaugural FATE Draft Day event, which had a big turnout, including from his Lions teammates, the offensive tackle Penei Sewell and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

The event took place at Merit Park in Detroit. Goff was accompanied by his wife, Christen Goff. Likewise, Penei Sewell was joined by his wife, Isabelle Sewell, and son Malakai, whereas Malcolm Rodriguez had Kennedy Rodriguez by his side, making it a star-studded appearance.

The event is an NFL Draft-inspired ceremony, following the same style as the real draft. However, the spotlight remains on the high school seniors from the FATE program instead of the NFL rookies. The idea is to give the high school graduates a true draft day experience, having recognition from an elite NFL name like Jared Goff.

Jared Goff’s Off-Field Impact Reflects His Passion for Giving Back

The Lions signal-caller has been taking significant steps outside the gridiron, helping the young athletes every way possible. He has assisted young people through mentorship and education through his charity work. He lends a helping hand to these causes through his apparel brand, JG16. In fact, he received a Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for his community work in 2024. Moreover, he also received the nomination for his positive impact in 2022.

“My work off the field is deeply connected to my desire and responsibility to give back to my communities,” Goff said after getting acknowledgement for his off-field work.

In 2022, the QB1 fully funded the JG16 STEAM Lab at a Detroit-based middle school. He donated his personal funds as well as the sales from his apparel. Before he arrived in Detroit, he took a similar philanthropic approach in Los Angeles when he was playing for the Rams. In 2020, he funded a STEAM Lab and a library at the Inglewood Unified School District, California. Even after moving to Michigan, Goff continues to back them financially, given he is also a California native.

His off-field efforts have been commendable for years; he will now shift his focus to the field on what he can do working alongside the new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing.

Jared Goff Is Looking for a Fresh Start With the New Lions Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

Last season, John Morton had a dismal season as an offensive coordinator, and he could not even call plays for the entire season. Nevertheless, it did not affect Jared Goff’s production, as he had the second most passing yards (4,564) in the NFL after Matthew Stafford.

This offseason, Brad Holmes brought in the new OC Drew Petzing, who previously worked with the Cardinals, and the QB1 is excited to work with him in the training season after first training under him at the OTAs and mini-camp.

“He (Drew Petzing) really has been great to work with. Our communication has been awesome, very open,” Goff recently told the Bleacher Report.

Goff will report to the veteran training camp tomorrow alongside Penei Sewell and Malcolm Rodriguez, who attended his FATE Draft Day event.