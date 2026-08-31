Multiple Players Released by Lions Land on Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have officially gotten down to the 53-man roster as mandated by the NFL thanks to multiple players being released. Now, the Lions can turn their attention toward their impending regular season opener on Sept. 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, marking the first time they’ve visited the Motor City since 2014.

Speaking of released Lions players, several of them have landed, as expected, on the club’s practice squad. As of now, the Lions have named 14 players to their practice squad; they’re permitted to carry 16 players.

Right now, the practice squad consists of the following names:

The Lions released multiple names that did not ultimately make it back on the practice squad, including safeties Jason Taylor II and Dan Jackson, cornerbacks Eric Scott Jr., Bump Cooper Jr. and Ekow Boye-Doe, along with defensive lineman Myles Adams and tight end Zach Horton.

On the offensive side of the ball, Detroit moved on from offensive linemen Colby Sorsdal, Gus Hartwig and Melvin Priestly, wide receivers Malik Cunningham and Tarik Black, and running backs Roydell Williams and Trayveon Williams.

The Detroit Lions Placed QB Luke Altmyer And DB Nick Whiteside On The Practice Squad

Getty Undrafted rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer is battling for the Detroit Lions backup quarterback job to begin the 2026 regular season.

Among the names who landed on Detroit’s practice squad include rookie Luke Altmyer along with DB Nick Whiteside.

After newly signed veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs ultimately won the backup job behind starter Jared Goff thanks to his strong performance in the preseason slate of games, Altmyer was released by the Lions and cleared waivers.

The Lions, who reportedly wanted him on the practice squad, got their wish, and he’ll be available in the event of an injury to either Goff or Dobbs.

Meanwhile, Whiteside impressed during Training Camp, making his cut all the more surprising. He was also cut last season by the Lions, but signed to the practice squad; history repeated itself for him on Monday.

The Lions Are Only Two Weeks From The Regular Season Opener

The Lions open the regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13, followed by a trip to Buffalo to become the first opponent of the Bills in their new stadium.