Lions Named Potential Trade Suitor for Intriguing Quarterback

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions kicked off their 2026 preseason schedule on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game resulted in a 16-14 loss.

At the end of the day, preseason games don’t mean anything. They are an opportunity for teams to see what they have in young players and depth pieces, while also getting starters some time to ramp up for the regular season should they choose to do so.

With that being said, the preseason opener gave the Lions a reason for concern.

Behind Jared Goff, Detroit was hoping to have Teddy Bridgewater. However, the veteran quarterback has opted to retire. Luke Altmyer completed 13 of his 22 passes for 130 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions during the preseason opener, while Joshua Dobbs threw for 32 yards and completed four of his eight pass attempts.

Leading up to the regular season, could the Lions have interest in a potential backup quarterback upgrade?

Detroit Lions Linked to Potential QB Trade Opportunity

Should Campbell and Detroit feel the need to add another quarterback, an intriguing option has been suggested.

FanSided’s Christopher Kline believes that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee could be an option for the Lions. He even suggested the framework of a potential trade between the two teams.

In his suggestion, Detroit would acquire McKee and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round selection.

“McKee certainly has a rare ‘wow’ factor for a backup QB when fans do get a glimpse of him. It’s hard to imagine him not trumping Dobbs if the Lions are unfortunate enough to lose Goff at any point,” Kline wrote.

“It’s also hard to imagine a much better setup for an ‘unproven’ QB than this uber-talented Lions offense.”

What Would Tanner McKee Bring to Detroit’s Offense?

Obviously, the Lions are hoping that no backup quarterback will be needed during the 2026 season. Goff getting hurt would be a massive blow to Detroit’s playoff chances.

But, if that situation did arise, McKee could be a perfect option to step in.

McKee has played sparingly during his young NFL career. He has appeared in six total games, completing 54 of his 88 pass attempts for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and an interceptions.

Despite playing limited snaps, McKee has shown potential. He has great arm talent and would be well worth looking into if the Lions opt to shop around for a backup quarterback upgrade.

Only time will tell what Campbell and the Detroit coaching staff choose to do. McKee remains a likely trade candidate with the Philadelphia Eagles. This could be something to keep an eye on.