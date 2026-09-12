Lions Re-Sign Ex-2nd-Round Pick to Practice Squad, Elevate DL for Week 1

The Detroit Lions‘ first regular-season game is merely hours away, as they are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. As final preparations are underway, the franchise announced two major roster moves, including one for the Week 1 game.

The defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike was released from the active squad on September 11, but he is now back on the team as a practice squad member. On the other hand, defensive tackle Ben Stille, who has been sitting on the practice squad, has been elevated to the active list for the game against the Saints.

“Lions announce roster moves: Re-signed DT Levi Onwuzurike to the Practice Squad,” Lions announced on X. “Elevated DL Ben Stille from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.”

Yesterday, the Lions released Levi Onwuzurike from the active roster and waived rookie Tyre West, a seventh-round pick in the 2026 Draft. After being waived in the final roster cut, the defensive end re-signed to the practice squad but had a brief stint of less than two weeks there. Hence, the rookie’s departure opened the spot to sign Onwuzurike, who has been in Detroit since 2021, making him a familiar name in Dan Campbell’s system.

Levi Onwuzurike’s Injury History Makes Practice Squad Signing Sensible

Levi Onwuzurike was a second-round pick by the Lions in 2021. Even though he has battled injuries, he has played three seasons in Motor City, making him an asset. Since he was released, he went directly to free agency, and any of the 31 NFL teams could have signed him. Dan Campbell couldn’t afford to lose the veteran to free agency, which is why he is now part of the practice squad.

With his current status, he will not be available for the first game of the campaign against the New Orleans Saints tomorrow. Despite his veteran status, his injury history was one of the key factors behind his cut. While he missed the sophomore season because of a back injury, he also couldn’t play last year due to an ACL tear. It certainly makes him an unreliable option for the regular squad.

Given the injury concerns the Lions have heading into the next campaign, keeping Levi Onwuzurike on the practice squad also gives Dan Campbell much-needed flexibility to have a player in his corner who has been part of his system for a long time.

Ben Stille Could Provide Valuable Depth Against The Saints

Since Ben Stille has been officially elevated, there is a possibility he could be used as a rotational interior defensive lineman. With multiple NFL seasons and 18 games in the NFL to his name, the veteran could be someone to rely on against the Saints.

He will be a depth option behind starters like Alim McNeil and Tyleik Williams. Whereas the rookie Skyler Gill-Howard and Mekhi Wingo could be the other two depth options Dan Campbell could lean on.