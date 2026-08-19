Lions Predicted to Make ‘Big Push’ as 3 NFC Teams Draw Bold 2026 Predictions

With just three weeks left in the new NFL season, things are heating up. Last season, the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship before finishing the job with a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Now, the expectations are once again high for the NFC teams.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager, the Detroit Lions could have a big year ahead after missing the playoffs last season despite a winning record.

“I think Detroit was plenty of favorite last year going into the season; things did not go their way, but they have made significant upgrades across the roster,” said Schrager on a recent edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “I could see the Lions saying, ‘ You know what, our windows are not closed just yet’; the Detroit Lions are making a big push.”

He also added that the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants could make a big leap forward among the NFC teams. While the Cowboys have made major improvements to their roster heading into Week 1, the Giants have the Baltimore Ravens’ former Super Bowl-winning head coach, John Harbaugh.

While the Cowboys and Giants are former Super Bowl champions, the Lions are yet to attain the feat, but this season they have several things working in their favor that could push Dan Campbell’s side all the way toward the Lombardi Trophy.

Lions Have the Firepower and Depth to Make Noise in the NFC

Offensive dominance has been one of the Lions’ key strengths in the Dan Campbell era. They have Jared Goff’s leadership at the center— the man who has been the anchor of the Lions’ offense since Campbell took charge of the squad, and his impressive numbers back it up. He has been consistently among the top QBs in the league in terms of passing yards. Even last year, he finished just behind Matthew Stafford with 4,564 passing yards.

Then the offense is expected to improve on its previous numbers under the newly hired offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing. The former Arizona Cardinals OC is known for his creative run game and effective use of tight ends, which could work wonders for players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

Then their offseason additions could make a big difference. First-round rookie Blake Miller has the tools to make noise in the Lions’ O-line, playing beside the four-time Pro Bowler Penei Sewell. Then Brad Holmes added veteran safety duo Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, whereas the franchise has high expectations for rookie cornerback Keith Abney. Should they avoid another injury-riddled season, a deep push to the playoffs could well be within reach, as Peter Schrager insisted.

Before the Lions begin the journey in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, they are scheduled to play more preseason games.

Lions Prepare for Two More Preseason Tests Before Week 1

The Detroit Lions played the first preseason game on August 13, when Dan Campbell tested some of his backup weapons while resting the starters. Despite a 14-16 loss against the Bengals, it came with a few silver linings.

The Honolulu Blues are set to play their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders, and it will take place at Ford Field, making it the first game of the season on home turf. The third game will be hosted seven days later against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium before the real test begins on September 13.