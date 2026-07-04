NFL Insider’s Bold Ben Johnson Prediction Raises Major Concern For Lions

For the first time since 2023, the Detroit Lions did not qualify for the postseason, and also saw their two-year reign atop the NFC North come to a close.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Ben Johnson, their former offensive coordinator who departed the club to take the head coaching position with the rival Chicago Bears, helped them to the first overall spot in the division and a spot in the NFL postseason despite dropping both regular season contests against the Lions.

It won’t be long before both teams gather for Training Camp, and it will be Detroit’s mindset to prove that last season was an anomaly and not the new norm. However, the latest prediction from an NFL Insider spells bad news for Detroit.

NFL Insider Predicts Former Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson To Win Coach Of The Year

According to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the rival Chicago Bears, is going to be in the running to be named NFL coach of the year.

“There were some skeptics a year ago about whether the supposed wunderkind coach could make an immediate impact … And man did he,” La Canfora wrote. “His work with Caleb Williams put a lot of nonsense to bed about that QB’s ability and leadership and we suspect he takes another leap this season. The Bears also should have a better offensive line, and more bite on defense.”

He continued by touting Johnson’s leadership skills and ability to thrive under pressure:

“Johnson commands a room, has won this group over and the staff is largely back; they lost non-playcalling offensive assistant Declan Doyle to the Ravens but that’s not going to hold Johnson back. This is his baby and the Bears have a chance to be the top seed in the NFC. What they did in crunch time wasn’t just dumb luck.”

He then concluded by saying that if he’s able to transform quarterback Caleb Williams into an upper echelon player at his position, it will only help his cause.

“And if he has Williams playing to the level expected – ‘Caleb will be an MVP candidate,’ the personnel exec said – that’s going to further boost Johnson’s spot.”

The Lions Beat Johnson And The The Bears Twice Last Season

Despite the Bears winning the NFC North, the Lions managed to beat them not once but in both matchups last season, including a 52-21 drubbing at Ford Field in September in Detroit’s home opener.

The Lions also put the finishing touches on a victory at Soldier Field in January, finishing the season with a 9-8 record.

Afterward, Johnson held his team to account.

“We can’t afford to have a phase — one of our three phases — play like we did today,” he said. “So we’re going to have to pick it up. Like I said, I get fired up just thinking about it right now, and I know our guys too.”

The Lions and Bears face one another on Thanksgiving at Ford Field, followed by a matchup in Chicago on January 3.