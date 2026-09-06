Lions Projected to Bounce Back in 2026 With Strong Win-Loss Record

Few teams entered the 2025 season with more hype than the Detroit Lions following a remarkable 15-2 record in the previous season. What followed was anything but another dominant run because Dan Campbell’s men struggled after losing 6 more games, finishing the season with a 9-8 record to miss the playoffs.

The Lions limped to a disappointing finish, as they dealt with injuries to some major players, while also losing the former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears. This offseason, they have worked on those setbacks, not only by adding some important players across different positions but also by adding an experienced OC, Drew Petzing, reigniting hopes of a strong comeback in the 2026 season.

While hopes are high, Bleacher Report‘s Gary Davenport predicts the Lions will have a much better season, projecting them to finish the regular season with an impressive 11-6 record. Moreover, the franchise is expected to have the best win-loss record in the NFC North, as last season’s divisional winner, the Bears, are expected to finish 9-8, the Packers 7-10, and the Vikings 10-7.

As per the projection, the Lions are likely to reclaim the divisional champion tag after 2024, followed by the Vikings, who could be the runner-up. The Bears could finish in third place, whereas the Packers might finish last.

While the Honolulu Blues could be back in the playoff race again, the defensive backfield issue could cost them some wins this season.

Injuries Have Created Major Concerns In The Defensive Backfield

Dan Campbell is not short of elite options in the offense. With the veteran Jared Goff at the center, he has the flexibility of playing with two of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Then the rushing duties will be handed to the highest-paid running back in the league, Jahmyr Gibbs. However, the team’s defensive backfield lacks the same level of confidence due to injuries and a lack of proven stars.

“There are potential issues in the defensive backfield, and those issues are going to cost the Lions a couple of wins this year,” Davenport noted. “But the Lions will still be good enough to win the NFC North and get back into the postseason tournament.”

The biggest concern is in the safety room, where they will be without the star safety duo, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, as both are now sitting on the PUP list. They will be unavailable for at least the first four games of the season. While the secondary has experienced options like Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark, and Rock Ya-Sin, they are yet to click as a group, and they are over 30 years old, which could hamper the Lions’ explosiveness on defense.

Led by Aidan Hutchinson, if the Lions’ defense delivers despite setbacks, they could perhaps snatch more wins than predicted.

The Lions Have Come A Long Way Under Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell has been the head coach in Detroit for five seasons, having joined the franchise in 2021. Over the years, he has shifted the team’s culture, which was once viewed as the underdog. The franchise’s improving records year after year clearly show the progress, except for the last year.

In Campbell’s first year in charge, the team ended with a 3-13-1 record, but the next year saw a vast improvement, finishing with a 9-8 record. The Lions were incredible in 2023 when they not only won 12 games, but also reached the NFC Championship for the first time in over 3 decades, before the historic 15-2 season in 2024. If the Lions finish 11-6 as predicted, it would be the third-best regular season in Dan Campbell’s tenure.