Lions Predicted to Bring Back 3-Time Pro Bowl Safety

The Detroit Lions tried to beef up their secondary last offseason by signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a move that failed to move the needle as he spent the majority of the season on injured reserve.

The Lions could try again to add a veteran presence to their secondary, with an insider predicting that safety Quandre Diggs could return to Detroit this offseason. The Athletic’s Randy Mueller noted that the three-time Pro Bowler has been a steady player and has a lot to offer, and could now return to the city where his NFL career started.

Return to the Motor City

Mueller expressed surprise that Diggs was still a free agent, noting that he has not missed a game since 2019 and played at least 97 percent of defensive snaps in three consecutive seasons.

“He had a career-high 95 tackles last season, his first-step quickness is still a plus, and his instincts for reading and breaking on things from the post make him a good fit in zone coverage for most teams,” Mueller wrote. “He’s still only 31 and has solid leadership qualities.”

Mueller predicted that Diggs could be a good fit in Detroit, where he started his NFL career in 2018.

“I actually think a return to the Motor City, where he spent his first five years in the league, would make some sense,” Mueller wrote. “The Lions have remade their secondary, especially at corner, and a veteran communicator could be just what the doctor ordered to bring the back end together. Diggs made good money in Seattle, so perhaps he would be willing to take a discount to join a contender, and his prior ties to the Lions could be helpful. He would fit seamlessly into their new culture under Dan Campbell.”

Lions Bringing Competition to the Secondary

The Lions have already made some moves to add talent in the secondary, trading up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold and then taking Missouri corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round.

As The Athletic’s noted, the Lions seem to be looking for an immediate impact from both players.

“Detroit’s plan here is obvious: Improve one of the weakest areas on last year’s NFC Championship Game squad with guys who can help immediately,” Baumgardner wrote. “The Lions do not see Arnold or Rakestraw as project players and both figure to be immediate factors once pads come on later this summer.”

Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw have already struck up quite a friendship pic.twitter.com/5G2mPJGalc — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) May 10, 2024

The Lions already spent some draft capital on a cornerback earlier in the offseason, sending a third-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March to acquire Carlton Davis in a trade. Davis is a proven defensive back, making 75 career starts with a total of 320 tackles, 73 pass defenses, 12 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The Lions also brought back veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, one of the top free-agency acquisitions from the previous offseason. Moseley appeared in only one game before suffering a torn ACL, spending the rest of the season on injured reserve.