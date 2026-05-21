CBS Sports Questions Lions Offseason Decisions

The Detroit Lions offseason was just fine, which is why it got graded a C. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports graded all NFC offseasons and wrote that the Lions did not improve significantly.

It is hard to say how much they improved when the majority of their moves were made through the NFL draft. However, it is typically good practice to let veterans walk and replace them with younger players are on cost-controlled rookie salary contracts. That is what the Lions did, and why their offseason might be a bit underrated.

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Quickly Got Younger

In 2024, the Lions offensive line featured Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler, and Penei Sewell. It was viewed as one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and it was praised because four of the five players were former draft picks by the Lions.

Flash forward to 2026, and the offensive line is Blake Miller, Christian Mahogany, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, and Sewell. They have four new starters, but once again, four of their starters are draft picks.

Mahogany was a sixth-round pick in 2024, Ratlegde was a second-round pick in 2025, and Miller went in round one in this past draft. When adding in that Mays was signed in free agency at just 27 years old, this is a much younger group than they had in years past.

Offensive line is not the highlight reel position, and it takes years for players to develop name recognition, but the Lions should be applauded more for being able to rebuild their offensive line on the fly. The unit is now young, on good contracts, and there is still plenty of upside and potential for what this group can do. Adding a starting tackle and center this offseason should not be glossed over.

Detroit Lions Improve Their Defensive Line

At edge rusher, they are losing Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had 11 sacks last year. However, that number is far more of an outlier than the standard, as Muhammad had 12 sacks from 2020-24. Beyond Muhammad, the depth was poor.

So, the Lions are not only adding DJ Wonnum, who has as many sacks as Muhammad in the past three years, they are also adding Derrick Moore, a second-round rookie from Michigan who brings unknown potential. Still, he went in round 2, so he should be better than Marcus Davenport, who never made an impact with the Lions.

Lions Might Regret Letting David Montgomery Go

The only area where their roster might have gotten worse is running back. Isaiah Pachecho is younger and a better value than Montgomery, so it makes sense why the team decided to trade him.

Still, Montgomery was Mr. Reliable with 562 attempts in the past three years. Pacheco has just 406 attempts over the same span, showing less durability.

While the team potentially downgraded their backup running and lost some name power on the offensive line, they got younger in all areas and added upside and potential upfront. With an improved edge group, the Lions definitely improved this offseason.